September 06, 2020, 12:48:00 AM
Author Topic: WHYHELLOTHERE ALIAS T.M ON BOREME  (Read 79 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 11 096


« on: Yesterday at 10:47:59 PM »
POSTING PICS OF LIDS AND MATTY  lost mick rava
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 43 135


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 PM »
Deffo TM  monkey
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 096


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:17:22 PM
Deffo TM  monkey
OR MAYBE RIFLE  mcl
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 186



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:35:50 PM »
I think TM is LIDSY.

 mick

Get yer head wrapped around that!
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 096


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:35:50 PM
I think TM is LIDSY.

 mick

Get yer head wrapped around that!
  LIDS IS NOT LIKE THAT TOTALLY WRONG 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 186



« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:14:42 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:43:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:35:50 PM
I think TM is LIDSY.

 mick

Get yer head wrapped around that!
  LIDS IS NOT LIKE THAT TOTALLY WRONG 

It would be real Twilight Zone stuff if true though. 

I hope it's true then I can join the big conspiracy theory lads on here.

 :pope2:
Logged
