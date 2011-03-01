Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?  (Read 139 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 964


« on: Today at 06:13:57 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-54040788

They don't stand down when its white working class people protesting.

One law for you, another for them.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 927


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:13:57 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-54040788

They don't stand down when its white working class people protesting.

One law for you, another for them.


And something else for you to get your knickers in a twist about!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 964


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:21:38 PM »
Is highlighting the hypocrisy of our police and courts "getting my knickers in a twist" in your world?

Maybe the internet isn't the place for you.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 233


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:28:58 PM »
 cry
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 964


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:33:17 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:28:58 PM
cry

Another positive contribution, troll.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 233


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:34:49 PM »
Its the weekend, have a day off, have a few drinks, take your snowflake hat off and relax fella.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 964


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:44:55 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:34:49 PM
Its the weekend, have a day off, have a few drinks, take your snowflake hat off and relax fella.

How about you just don't read my threads if they trigger you so much?

Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 927


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:46:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:44:55 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:34:49 PM
Its the weekend, have a day off, have a few drinks, take your snowflake hat off and relax fella.

How about you just don't read my threads if they trigger you so much?



Priceless!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 964


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:49:50 PM »
Haven't you got some Z lister to suck off?
El Capitan
Posts: 43 130


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:24:00 PM »
Bob on fine snowflake form again  cry cry cry
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 415


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:27:08 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:34:49 PM
Its the weekend, have a day off, have a few drinks, take your snowflake hat off and relax fella.

You'd be better off keeping a low profile after your disgusting post earlier today

 :unlike:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 025



« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:27:18 PM »
He rather bristles, doesnt he? Maybe he needs a woman. Oh.
Don pepe
Posts: 718


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:36:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:49:50 PM
Haven't you got some Z lister to suck off?

 charles
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 130


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:40:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:13:57 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-54040788

They don't stand down when its white working class people protesting.

One law for you, another for them.


Just look at the way they dealt with all those BLM protests and compare against how people at football matches are treated.

Nobody with half a brain cell could argue that the respective approaches to policing large crowds are fair and equal.

Debate over.
