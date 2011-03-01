Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 05, 2020, 07:45:22 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down? (Read 139 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
on:
Today
at 06:13:57 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-54040788
They don't stand down when its white working class people protesting.
One law for you, another for them.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 927
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:13:57 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-54040788
They don't stand down when its white working class people protesting.
One law for you, another for them.
And something else for you to get your knickers in a twist about!
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:21:38 PM »
Is highlighting the hypocrisy of our police and courts "getting my knickers in a twist" in your world?
Maybe the internet isn't the place for you.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 233
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:28:58 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:33:17 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 06:28:58 PM
Another positive contribution, troll.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 233
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:34:49 PM »
Its the weekend, have a day off, have a few drinks, take your snowflake hat off and relax fella.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:44:55 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 06:34:49 PM
Its the weekend, have a day off, have a few drinks, take your snowflake hat off and relax fella.
How about you just don't read my threads if they trigger you so much?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 927
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:46:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:44:55 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 06:34:49 PM
Its the weekend, have a day off, have a few drinks, take your snowflake hat off and relax fella.
How about you just don't read my threads if they trigger you so much?
Priceless!
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:49:50 PM »
Haven't you got some Z lister to suck off?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 130
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:24:00 PM »
Bob on fine snowflake form again
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:25:52 PM by El Capitan
»
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 415
Pack o cunts
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:27:08 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 06:34:49 PM
Its the weekend, have a day off, have a few drinks, take your snowflake hat off and relax fella.
You'd be better off keeping a low profile after your disgusting post earlier today
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 025
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:27:18 PM »
He rather bristles, doesnt he? Maybe he needs a woman. Oh.
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 718
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:36:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:49:50 PM
Haven't you got some Z lister to suck off?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 1 130
Re: Remember the BLM riots when police stood down?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:40:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:13:57 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-54040788
They don't stand down when its white working class people protesting.
One law for you, another for them.
Just look at the way they dealt with all those BLM protests and compare against how people at football matches are treated.
Nobody with half a brain cell could argue that the respective approaches to policing large crowds are fair and equal.
Debate over.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...