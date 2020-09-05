Welcome,
September 05, 2020, 06:02:07 PM
Wolves
Author
Topic: Wolves (Read 22 times)
Muff Diver
Posts: 74
Wolves
«
on:
Today
at 05:53:13 PM
Going from strength to strength by the look of it.
£35,000,000 on a player.
We seem to be a lifetime away from that.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54043470
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 428
Re: Wolves
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:56:56 PM
We are!
