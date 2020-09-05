Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2020, 06:02:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wolves  (Read 22 times)
Muff Diver
**
Online Online

Posts: 74


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:53:13 PM »
Going from strength to strength by the look of it.
£35,000,000 on a player.
We seem to be a lifetime away from that.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54043470
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 428


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:56 PM »
We are!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 