September 05, 2020, 06:01:57 PM
Sam morsy and paddy mcnair
Topic: Sam morsy and paddy mcnair
RiversideRifle
Sam morsy and paddy mcnair
Today
at 05:48:47 PM »
Just had a message saying morsy will sign next week and paddy mcnair is free to find another club
Holgateoldskool
Re: Sam morsy and paddy mcnair
Today
at 05:51:09 PM »
You might be half right - wont be bad going for a half wit
