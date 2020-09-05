Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sam morsy and paddy mcnair  (Read 30 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 05:48:47 PM »
Just had a message saying morsy will sign next week and paddy mcnair is free to find another club 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:51:09 PM »
You might be half right - wont be bad going for a half wit
