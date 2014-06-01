El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 135





Posts: 43 135 Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:25:39 PM » All good players. Who would you play instead?





Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 175





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 175Once in every lifetime Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:32:22 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:25:39 PM All good players. Who would you play instead?





Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues



dier is garbage

rice isn't much better

trippier has had his day, Shaw would've been playing if no injured.

Ward Prowse almost 26 and 3 caps in 4 years... dier is garbagerice isn't much bettertrippier has had his day, Shaw would've been playing if no injured.Ward Prowse almost 26 and 3 caps in 4 years... Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 186







Posts: 15 186 Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:33:22 PM »



Dier is dire. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 135





Posts: 43 135 Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:44:01 PM » Keane had a crap season for Everton and has been crap whenever hes played for England

I said Id play TAA

Henderson is injured

Grealish played his best football wide left for Villa, are you dropping Sterling?

Which left back would you have played?







You fucking stupid fucking cunting utter cunt

Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 186







Posts: 15 186 Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:02:52 PM »



Iceland population < 400,000. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 175





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 175Once in every lifetime Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:08:40 PM » Get Grealish and Greenwood on. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 186







Posts: 15 186 Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:47:24 PM »



This is utter dogshit. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:50:06 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:38:50 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:29:07 PM Who would you play instead?



Are you stupid?



Keane

Arnold

Henderson

Grealish



Just for starters.





Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?



Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?



If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.





Are you stupid?KeaneArnoldHendersonGrealishJust for starters.Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.

Keane is shite. Rather have Dier in there for this game.



TAA I agree on but I'd expect both wing backs to change for Tuesday night as it's a physically demanding role and we are mid season.



Ditto for Henderson as a high energy midfielder.



Grealish for Foden? Never in a million years. Keane is shite. Rather have Dier in there for this game.TAA I agree on but I'd expect both wing backs to change for Tuesday night as it's a physically demanding role and we are mid season.Ditto for Henderson as a high energy midfielder.Grealish for Foden? Never in a million years. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 175





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 175Once in every lifetime Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:20:06 PM » Not convinced with foden at all. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 119





Posts: 119 Re: Southgate is a clown « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:55:04 PM » Big nose was shit as Boro manager Gibbo even saw it and that's saying something. Dont get the countries love in just because he wears waistcoats Logged