RIK MAYALL
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden
Fuck me
My thoughts exactly
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RIK MAYALL
All good players. Who would you play instead?
Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues
dier is garbage
rice isn't much better
trippier has had his day, Shaw would've been playing if no injured.
Ward Prowse almost 26 and 3 caps in 4 years...
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
Who would you play instead?
Are you stupid?
Keane
Arnold
Henderson
Grealish
Just for starters.
Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?
Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?
If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.
Ural Quntz
Dier is dire.
Worst player to put on an England shit as far as I can remember.
Easily....
Tom_Trinder
Well he was a shit manager for us!
Bobupanddown
Well he was a shit manager for us!
Our worse ever in my opinion.
barwick b'stard
Who would you play instead?
Are you stupid?
Keane
Arnold
Henderson
Grealish
Just for starters. Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?
Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?
If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.
He has.
Maitland-Niles
livefastdieyoung
Who would you play instead?
Are you stupid?
Keane
Arnold
Henderson
Grealish
Just for starters.
Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?
Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?
If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.
Keane is shite. Rather have Dier in there for this game.
TAA I agree on but I'd expect both wing backs to change for Tuesday night as it's a physically demanding role and we are mid season.
Ditto for Henderson as a high energy midfielder.
Grealish for Foden? Never in a million years.
