September 05, 2020, 11:08:57 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Southgate is a clown  (Read 337 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 05:21:30 PM »
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden

Fuck me  souey souey souey
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:21:30 PM
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden

Fuck me  souey souey souey



My thoughts exactly
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:25:39 PM »
All good players. Who would you play instead?


Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:27:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:25:39 PM
All good players. Who would you play instead?


Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues

Fuck off daft cunt, not even you could think Rice and Dier are anywhere international class.

Or Walker for that matter, always gets found out in the CL for City.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:29:07 PM »
Who would you play instead?
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:29:32 PM »
(Fucking daft cunt, etc)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:25:39 PM
All good players. Who would you play instead?


Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues

dier is garbage
rice isn't much better
trippier has had his day, Shaw would've been playing if no injured.
Ward Prowse almost 26 and 3 caps in 4 years...
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:33:22 PM »
Dier is dire.

 oleary
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:36:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:33:22 PM
Dier is dire.

 oleary

dier is dyer is dire
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:38:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:29:07 PM
Who would you play instead?

Are you stupid?

Keane
Arnold
Henderson
Grealish

Just for starters.


Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?

Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?

If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.  :wanker:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:39:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:33:22 PM
Dier is dire.

 oleary

Worst player to put on an England shit as far as I can remember.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:40:28 PM »
Rice is one of the most overrated players in the PL, if he played for Burnley you would have hardly heard his name.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:40:40 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:39:30 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:33:22 PM
Dier is dire.

 oleary

Worst player to put on an England shit as far as I can remember.


Easily....
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:41:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:21:30 PM
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden

Fuck me  souey souey souey



Well he was a shit manager for us!
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:42:43 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 05:41:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:21:30 PM
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden

Fuck me  souey souey souey



Well he was a shit manager for  us!

Our worse ever in my opinion.
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:44:01 PM »
Keane had a crap season for Everton and has been crap whenever hes played for England
I said Id play TAA
Henderson is injured
Grealish played his best football wide left for Villa, are you dropping Sterling?
Which left back would you have played?



You fucking stupid fucking cunting utter cunt
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:45:23 PM »
As an aside, the Iceland manager looks like Karl Pilkington.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:51:31 PM »
 
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:44:01 PM
Keane had a crap season for Everton and has been crap whenever hes played for England
I said Id play TAA
Henderson is injured
Grealish played his best football wide left for Villa, are you dropping Sterling?
Which left back would you have played?



You fucking stupid fucking cunting utter cunt


Dier didn't have a crap season for spurs? Did he even play 20 games?  :wanker:

Henderson isn't injured, he's on the bench.

Grealish would be in for Foden.

I don't know which left backs are injured, is the lad at Chelsea not fit? Reece James?




CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:02:52 PM »
Iceland population < 400,000.

 oleary
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:08:40 PM »
Get Grealish and Greenwood on.
barwick b'stard
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:15:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:38:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:29:07 PM
Who would you play instead?

Are you stupid?

Keane
Arnold
Henderson
Grealish

Just for starters.


Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?

Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?

If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.  :wanker:



He has.
Maitland-Niles
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:18:58 PM »
He's a right back/right wing back isn't he?
barwick b'stard
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:22:24 PM »
He's been playing left-back under Arteta.

Bobupanddown
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:24:28 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:22:24 PM
He's been playing left-back under Arteta.



Ok, well thats kinda my point. Why is a second rate Keiran Trippier playing ahead of him?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:25:51 PM »
Walker 

Bottle job.
monkeyman
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:31:13 PM »
I CANT BELIEVE ANYONE IS WATCHING THAT SHITE ANYWAY 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:32:43 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:31:13 PM
I CANT BELIEVE ANYONE IS WATCHING THAT SHITE ANYWAY 

Good point, it literally Dier.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:47:24 PM »
This is utter dogshit.

 rava
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:50:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:38:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:29:07 PM
Who would you play instead?

Are you stupid?

Keane
Arnold
Henderson
Grealish

Just for starters.


Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?

Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?

If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.  :wanker:



Keane is shite. Rather have Dier in there for this game.

TAA I agree on but I'd expect both wing backs to change for Tuesday night as it's a physically demanding role and we are mid season.

Ditto for Henderson as a high energy midfielder.

Grealish for Foden? Never in a million years.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:20:06 PM »
Not convinced with foden at all.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:25:32 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:20:06 PM
Not convinced with foden at all.

Thank fuck I'm not the only one. Apart from people saying he's good when was he actually good?  :pd:

Potential, sure. An international now? Get the fuck outta here.
monkeyman
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:28:22 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:20:06 PM
Not convinced with foden at all.
HIGHLY RATED BY PEP SO HE MUST BE GOOD  :meltdown:
NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR ENGLAND IN MY BOOKS  oleary
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:31:21 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:22 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:20:06 PM
Not convinced with foden at all.
HIGHLY RATED BY PEP SO HE MUST BE GOOD 

So was Fabian Delph.
monkeyman
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:23:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:31:21 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:22 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:20:06 PM
Not convinced with foden at all.
HIGHLY RATED BY PEP SO HE MUST BE GOOD 

So was Fabian Delph.
  :nige:
Mickgaz
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:55:04 PM »
Big nose was shit as Boro manager Gibbo even saw it and that's saying something. Dont get the countries love in just because he wears waistcoats 
Gramsci
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:06:58 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 09:55:04 PM
Big nose was shit as Boro manager Gibbo even saw it and that's saying something. Dont get the countries love in just because he wears waistcoats  

he wore a jumper tonight. Looked OK on him to be fair  :ali:
monkeyman
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:17:55 PM »
ROB BANNED ME OFF BOREME BECAUSE I CALLED SOUTHGATE A BROWN NOSED CUNT WHEN HE GOT THE ENGLAND JOB   :nige:
