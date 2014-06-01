Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Southgate is a clown  (Read 99 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 950


« on: Today at 05:21:30 PM »
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden

Fuck me  souey souey souey
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 171


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:21:30 PM
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden

Fuck me  souey souey souey



My thoughts exactly
El Capitan
Posts: 43 127


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:25:39 PM »
All good players. Who would you play instead?


Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 950


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:27:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:25:39 PM
All good players. Who would you play instead?


Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues

Fuck off daft cunt, not even you could think Rice and Dier are anywhere international class.

Or Walker for that matter, always gets found out in the CL for City.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 127


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:29:07 PM »
Who would you play instead?
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 43 127


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:29:32 PM »
(Fucking daft cunt, etc)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 171


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:32:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:25:39 PM
All good players. Who would you play instead?


Only questionable decision is TAA on the bench, but I imagine hell play him on Tues

dier is garbage
rice isn't much better
trippier has had his day, Shaw would've been playing if no injured.
Ward Prowse almost 26 and 3 caps in 4 years...
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 180



« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:33:22 PM »
Dier is dire.

 oleary
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 171


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:36:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:33:22 PM
Dier is dire.

 oleary

dier is dyer is dire
Bobupanddown
*****
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:38:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:29:07 PM
Who would you play instead?

Are you stupid?

Keane
Arnold
Henderson
Grealish

Just for starters.


Why hasn't he brought a LB into the squad?

Is a tricky away tie the time to be blooding players who don't get a game for their club?

If I said it water was wet you'd say it wasn't.  :wanker:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 950


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:39:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:33:22 PM
Dier is dire.

 oleary

Worst player to put on an England shit as far as I can remember.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 950


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:40:28 PM »
Rice is one of the most overrated players in the PL, if he played for Burnley you would have hardly heard his name.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 412


Pack o cunts


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:40:40 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:39:30 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:33:22 PM
Dier is dire.

 oleary

Worst player to put on an England shit as far as I can remember.


Easily....
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 615


« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:41:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:21:30 PM
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden

Fuck me  souey souey souey



Well he was a shit manager for us!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 950


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:42:43 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 05:41:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:21:30 PM
Walker
Trippier
Rice
Dier
Ward Prowse
Foden

Fuck me  souey souey souey



Well he was a shit manager for  us!

Our worse ever in my opinion.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 127


« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:44:01 PM »
Keane had a crap season for Everton and has been crap whenever hes played for England
I said Id play TAA
Henderson is injured
Grealish played his best football wide left for Villa, are you dropping Sterling?
Which left back would you have played?



You fucking stupid fucking cunting utter cunt
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 950


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:45:23 PM »
As an aside, the Iceland manager looks like Karl Pilkington.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 950


« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:51:31 PM »
 
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:44:01 PM
Keane had a crap season for Everton and has been crap whenever hes played for England
I said Id play TAA
Henderson is injured
Grealish played his best football wide left for Villa, are you dropping Sterling?
Which left back would you have played?



You fucking stupid fucking cunting utter cunt


Dier didn't have a crap season for spurs? Did he even play 20 games?  :wanker:

Henderson isn't injured, he's on the bench.

Grealish would be in for Foden.

I don't know which left backs are injured, is the lad at Chelsea not fit? Reece James?




