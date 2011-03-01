Tom_Trinder

Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 616 Ched Evans « on: Yesterday at 04:45:40 PM » Seems to have a have a really rough deal, but still doing the business.

Squarewheelbike

Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 927 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:24:49 PM » Evans was guilty as fuck!

tunstall

tunstall
Posts: 3 718 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM » there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one

livefastdieyoung

livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:38:01 PM » Horrible slimy footballer takes advantage of some slapper



Slapper cries rape



Slimy footballer found guilty



Slimy footballer hammered by needy celebs/sports people courting publicity



Slimy footballer goes to jail but is then found not guilty



Needy celebs "forget" all about their previous comments.





Have I got it about right? Everyone involved is a fuckin stupid cunt. Not even worth worrying about.









livefastdieyoung

livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:51:14 PM » So she never accused Evans of raping her?

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:10:12 PM » So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?



At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.



barwick b'stard

Posts: 145 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:22:57 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:10:12 PM So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?



At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.



Wasting my time even discussing the lot of them.



Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 978 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:23:49 PM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM And you're still not answering the question.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?



Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).



He wasnt a rapist.



Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.



I can't make it any clearer than that.

barwick b'stard

Posts: 145 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:27:32 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:23:49 PM Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM And you're still not answering the question.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?



Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).



He wasnt a rapist.



Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.



I can't make it any clearer than that.



Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.



El Capitan

Posts: 43 135 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:34:39 PM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 08:27:32 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:23:49 PM Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM And you're still not answering the question.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?



Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).



He wasnt a rapist.



Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.



I can't make it any clearer than that.



Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.



livefastdieyoung

livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:39:13 PM » She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:40:35 PM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 08:22:57 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:10:12 PM So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?



At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.



Wasting my time even discussing the lot of them.



El Capitan

El Capitan
Posts: 43 135 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:43:42 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:39:13 PM She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing

Why does she owe him an apology?





livefastdieyoung

livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:47:14 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:43:42 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:39:13 PM She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing

Why does she owe him an apology?

Where did I say she owed him an apology?





Why does she owe him an apology?

Why does she owe him an apology?



livefastdieyoung

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 978 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 PM »



She HAS to have either directly or indirectly accused him or rape. Now, if you're making the point that she said she couldn't remember giving consent, well as we saw that's still a rape accusation otherwise it would never have gone to court.



Whether she knew she was accusing him or rape or not is immaterial, she was still accusing him of rape.



Clear?



Now SWBs comment? Got anything to say about that?



Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:24:49 PM Evans was guilty as fuck!

barwick b'stard

Posts: 145 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM »





https://inforrm.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/r-v-evans.pdf



El Capitan

Posts: 43 135 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:14:44 PM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM





https://inforrm.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/r-v-evans.pdf



monkeyman

Posts: 11 096 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 PM »

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 978 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #43 on: Today at 01:22:04 AM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM





https://inforrm.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/r-v-evans.pdf



Well, you learn something new every day.



Every police offer who worked that case, the entire CPS and the first judge and anyone else associated need to be removed from law and law enforcement immediately.



That's a scandal that. Dam right criminal what they did to Ched Evans and makes Enis cunt Hill an even bigger cunt than before.



Clearly she owes Ched Evans an apology.

The police owe Ched Evan an apology

Sheffield United owe Ched Evans an apology



CLEM FANDANGO

CLEM FANDANGO

HE'S MAKING A LIVING AS A FOOTBALLER SO IS LEWIS WING

GIVE IT A FUCKING REST WHO GIVES A FUCK ABOUT CHED EVANSHE'S MAKING A LIVING AS A FOOTBALLER SO IS LEWIS WING

I bet Wingy is glad to randomly get dragged into this.



LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 76 557CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #47 on: Today at 03:55:40 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:23:49 PM Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM And you're still not answering the question.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?



Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).



He wasnt a rapist.



Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.



I can't make it any clearer than that.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).He wasnt a rapist.Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.I can't make it any clearer than that.









CORRECT







