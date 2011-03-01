Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 06, 2020, 02:18:44 AM
Topic: Ched Evans
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 616


Yesterday at 04:45:40 PM
Seems to have a have a really rough deal, but still doing the business.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 175


Once in every lifetime


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:17:05 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?


Because he was proven not guilty
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:20:26 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:17:05 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?


Because he was proven not guilty

That's not answering the question. What reason is there for Ennis to apologise to him?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:22:58 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?

Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 927


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:24:49 PM
Evans was guilty as fuck!
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:26:12 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:22:58 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?

Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?

I am aware and I see no reason why she owes Evans a personal apology. Perhaps you can explain why she does. It's the CPS and the police that owe him an apology, not someone who wanted their name removed from a stand at Bramall Lane.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:32:16 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:26:12 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:22:58 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?

Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?

I am aware and I see no reason why she owes Evans a personal apology. Perhaps you can explain why she does. It's the CPS and the police that owe him an apology, not someone who wanted their name removed from a stand at Bramall Lane.

She didn't want her name removed, she said IF they resigned him him she wanted her name removed.


https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/ched-evans-jessica-ennis-tells-4624820
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
And you're still not answering the question.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 927


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:40:53 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
And you're still not answering the question.

And he never will!
tunstall
Posts: 3 718


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one
El Capitan
Posts: 43 135


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:27:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one


Im going to check Breitbart now.


I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 026



Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:29:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:27:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one


Im going to check Breitbart now.


I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.

Breitbart is a make of tennis racquet
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 292


Bugger.


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:36:26 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:29:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:27:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one


Im going to check Breitbart now.


I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.

Breitbart is a make of tennis racquet

You're a tennis racquet.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:38:01 PM
Horrible slimy footballer takes advantage of some slapper

Slapper cries rape

Slimy footballer found guilty

Slimy footballer hammered by needy celebs/sports people courting publicity

Slimy footballer goes to jail but is then found not guilty

Needy celebs "forget" all about their previous comments.


Have I got it about right? Everyone involved is a fuckin stupid cunt. Not even worth worrying about.
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:42:18 PM
Not quite.
She didn't "cry rape".
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:44:25 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 07:42:18 PM
Not quite.
She didn't "cry rape".

Didn't she? How did the arrest and following charges come about then?
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:47:39 PM
Because the police pursued it after investigating a missing purse.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:51:14 PM
So she never accused Evans of raping her?
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 616


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:58:17 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:20:26 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:17:05 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?


Because he was proven not guilty

That's not answering the question. What reason is there for Ennis to apologise to him?



Possibly because it would of been the decent thing to do.

Pretty much common knowledge this woman was a slapper after

a big pay day.
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:59:01 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:51:14 PM
So she never accused Evans of raping her?

That's right.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:10:12 PM
So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?

At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.

Wasting my time even discussing the lot of them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:20:09 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 07:59:01 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:51:14 PM
So she never accused Evans of raping her?

That's right.

No, its not.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:22:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:10:12 PM
So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?

At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.

Wasting my time even discussing the lot of them.

You realise, assuming you're so bothered, you can actually find out yourself? Not like this info is locked in some secret vault.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:23:49 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
And you're still not answering the question.

Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?

Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).

He wasnt a rapist.

Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.

I can't make it any clearer than that.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:25:16 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:20:09 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 07:59:01 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:51:14 PM
So she never accused Evans of raping her?

That's right.

No, its not.


Still haven't answered the question and now resorting to lies.

Support why you think I am wrong and I will literally post the transcripts from court that prove you're liar.
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:27:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:23:49 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
And you're still not answering the question.

Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?

Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).

He wasnt a rapist.

Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.

I can't make it any clearer than that.


Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.

Ennis isn't responsible for what happened to Evans. She has no reason to apologise.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:32:01 PM
Thats your opinion.

Her actions were public, so she does owe him an apology.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 43 135


Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:34:39 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 08:27:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:23:49 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 06:34:45 PM
And you're still not answering the question.

Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?

Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).

He wasnt a rapist.

Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.

I can't make it any clearer than that.


Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.

Ennis isn't responsible for what happened to Evans. She has no reason to apologise.


Correct  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:36:38 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:32:01 PM
Thats your opinion.

Her actions were public, so she does owe him an apology.


And that you think she owes him an apology is yours and wrong.

Are you going to address your claim earlier?
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:39:13 PM
She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:40:35 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 08:22:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:10:12 PM
So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?

At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.

Wasting my time even discussing the lot of them.

You realise, assuming you're so bothered, you can actually find out yourself? Not like this info is locked in some secret vault.

I couldn't give a shiny shite. Just pointing out all involved are sluts, cunts and dickheads!
El Capitan
Posts: 43 135


Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:43:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:39:13 PM
She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing


Why does she owe him an apology?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:47:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:43:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:39:13 PM
She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing


Why does she owe him an apology?


Where did I say she owed him an apology?
El Capitan
Posts: 43 135


Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 08:48:38 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:47:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:43:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:39:13 PM
She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing


Why does she owe him an apology?


Where did I say she owed him an apology?


Fuck yer waffling on about then?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 08:50:21 PM
What are you waffling on about? Where did I mention an apology was owed?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:18:03 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 08:36:38 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:32:01 PM
Thats your opinion.

Her actions were public, so she does owe him an apology.


And that you think she owes him an apology is yours and wrong.

Are you going to address your claim earlier?

Yes, it is my opinion. This is a forum not a court, or wasn't that clear when you signed up?

I think she owes him an apology and I'm not the only one

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/jessica-ennis-hill-facing-calls-to-apologise-after-ched-evans-is-found-not-guilty-a7362026.html

Why would I address my own claim?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:32:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:18:03 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 08:36:38 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:32:01 PM
Thats your opinion.

Her actions were public, so she does owe him an apology.


And that you think she owes him an apology is yours and wrong.

Are you going to address your claim earlier?

Yes, it is my opinion. This is a forum not a court, or wasn't that clear when you signed up?

I think she owes him an apology and I'm not the only one

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/jessica-ennis-hill-facing-calls-to-apologise-after-ched-evans-is-found-not-guilty-a7362026.html

Why would I address my own claim?

See.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:20:09 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 07:59:01 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:51:14 PM
So she never accused Evans of raping her?

That's right.

No, its not.

Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 PM
So, in your version of events the woman reported a missing purse and the police arrested Evans for rape? Is that what you're saying?

She HAS to have either directly or indirectly accused him or rape. Now, if you're making the point that she said she couldn't remember giving consent, well as we saw that's still a rape accusation otherwise it would never have gone to court.

Whether she knew she was accusing him or rape or not is immaterial, she was still accusing him of rape.

Clear?

Now SWBs comment? Got anything to say about that?

Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:24:49 PM
Evans was guilty as fuck!
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
Posts: 145


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM »
No, it isn't *my* version of events. It's an officially established version of events based on the evidence presented in the original trial and at the appeal.


https://inforrm.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/r-v-evans.pdf

You clearly have no understanding of law in this country and you're posting clueless crap, as is usually the case. So no, we're not clear. She at no point made an accusation of rape, 'directly or indirectly'. It was the police and the CPS who took this matter up.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 135


« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:14:44 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM
No, it isn't *my* version of events. It's an officially established version of events based on the evidence presented in the original trial and at the appeal.


https://inforrm.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/r-v-evans.pdf

You clearly have no understanding of law in this country and you're posting clueless crap, as is usually the case. So no, we're not clear. She at no point made an accusation of rape, 'directly or indirectly'. It was the police and the CPS who took this matter up.



Bob?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 096


« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 PM »
GIVE IT A FUCKING REST WHO GIVES A FUCK ABOUT CHED EVANS
HE'S MAKING A LIVING AS A FOOTBALLER SO IS LEWIS WING  oleary
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:22:04 AM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM
No, it isn't *my* version of events. It's an officially established version of events based on the evidence presented in the original trial and at the appeal.


https://inforrm.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/r-v-evans.pdf

You clearly have no understanding of law in this country and you're posting clueless crap, as is usually the case. So no, we're not clear. She at no point made an accusation of rape, 'directly or indirectly'. It was the police and the CPS who took this matter up.

Well, you learn something new every day.

Every police offer who worked that case, the entire CPS and the first judge and anyone else associated need to be removed from law and law enforcement immediately.

That's a scandal that.  Dam right criminal what they did to Ched Evans and makes Enis cunt Hill an even bigger cunt than before.

Clearly she owes Ched Evans an apology.
The police owe Ched Evan an apology
Sheffield United owe Ched Evans an apology

Every Twitter cunt who called him a rapist should be in court for slander and paying him damages.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978


« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:25:01 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:14:44 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM
No, it isn't *my* version of events. It's an officially established version of events based on the evidence presented in the original trial and at the appeal.


https://inforrm.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/r-v-evans.pdf

You clearly have no understanding of law in this country and you're posting clueless crap, as is usually the case. So no, we're not clear. She at no point made an accusation of rape, 'directly or indirectly'. It was the police and the CPS who took this matter up.



Bob?

:matty: I know your life is literally this place, blow-up brenda, that pair of Lisa's knickers you stole and the occasional sex trip to some third world backward shithole but some of us do have other things going on.

Why don't you log in at 4am with that other account of yours eh?  :wanker:

 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 188



« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:54:04 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:20:06 PM
GIVE IT A FUCKING REST WHO GIVES A FUCK ABOUT CHED EVANS
HE'S MAKING A LIVING AS A FOOTBALLER SO IS LEWIS WING  oleary

I bet Wingy is glad to randomly get dragged into this.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
