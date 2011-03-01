Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 616





Posts: 1 616 Ched Evans « on: Today at 04:45:40 PM » Seems to have a have a really rough deal, but still doing the business. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 927





Posts: 6 927 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:24:49 PM » Evans was guilty as fuck! Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 718





Posts: 3 718 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:16:32 PM » there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:38:01 PM » Horrible slimy footballer takes advantage of some slapper



Slapper cries rape



Slimy footballer found guilty



Slimy footballer hammered by needy celebs/sports people courting publicity



Slimy footballer goes to jail but is then found not guilty



Needy celebs "forget" all about their previous comments.





Have I got it about right? Everyone involved is a fuckin stupid cunt. Not even worth worrying about.









Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:51:14 PM » So she never accused Evans of raping her? Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:10:12 PM » So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?



At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.



Wasting my time even discussing the lot of them. Logged

barwick b'stard

Offline



Posts: 143





Posts: 143 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #24 on: Today at 08:22:57 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:10:12 PM So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?



At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.



Wasting my time even discussing the lot of them.



You realise, assuming you're so bothered, you can actually find out yourself? Not like this info is locked in some secret vault. You realise, assuming you're so bothered, you can actually find out yourself? Not like this info is locked in some secret vault. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 974





Posts: 3 974 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #25 on: Today at 08:23:49 PM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:34:45 PM And you're still not answering the question.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?



Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).



He wasnt a rapist.



Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.



I can't make it any clearer than that.

Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).He wasnt a rapist.Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.I can't make it any clearer than that. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





barwick b'stard

Offline



Posts: 143





Posts: 143 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #27 on: Today at 08:27:32 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:23:49 PM Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:34:45 PM And you're still not answering the question.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?



Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).



He wasnt a rapist.



Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.



I can't make it any clearer than that.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).He wasnt a rapist.Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.I can't make it any clearer than that.

Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.



Ennis isn't responsible for what happened to Evans. She has no reason to apologise. Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.Ennis isn't responsible for what happened to Evans. She has no reason to apologise. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 133





Posts: 43 133 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #29 on: Today at 08:34:39 PM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 08:27:32 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:23:49 PM Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:34:45 PM And you're still not answering the question.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?



Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).



He wasnt a rapist.



Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.



I can't make it any clearer than that.



Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).He wasnt a rapist.Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.I can't make it any clearer than that.

Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.



Ennis isn't responsible for what happened to Evans. She has no reason to apologise.

Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.Ennis isn't responsible for what happened to Evans. She has no reason to apologise.



Correct Correct Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #31 on: Today at 08:39:13 PM » She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #32 on: Today at 08:40:35 PM » Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 08:22:57 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:10:12 PM So why was she referred to as the "complainant" in all the reports at the time?



At the end of the day she is a slut, the footballers and their mates are all cunts and the celebs etc are needy attention seeking wankers.



Wasting my time even discussing the lot of them.



You realise, assuming you're so bothered, you can actually find out yourself? Not like this info is locked in some secret vault.

You realise, assuming you're so bothered, you can actually find out yourself? Not like this info is locked in some secret vault.

I couldn't give a shiny shite. Just pointing out all involved are sluts, cunts and dickheads! I couldn't give a shiny shite. Just pointing out all involved are sluts, cunts and dickheads! Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 133





Posts: 43 133 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #33 on: Today at 08:43:42 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:39:13 PM She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing





Why does she owe him an apology? Why does she owe him an apology? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: Ched Evans « Reply #34 on: Today at 08:47:14 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:43:42 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:39:13 PM She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing





Why does she owe him an apology?

Why does she owe him an apology?



Where did I say she owed him an apology? Where did I say she owed him an apology? Logged