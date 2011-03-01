|
|
|
|
|
|
|
barwick b'stard
|
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Because he was proven not guilty
That's not answering the question. What reason is there for Ennis to apologise to him?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
barwick b'stard
|
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?
I am aware and I see no reason why she owes Evans a personal apology. Perhaps you can explain why she does. It's the CPS and the police that owe him an apology, not someone who wanted their name removed from a stand at Bramall Lane.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
|
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one
Im going to check Breitbart now.
I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.
Breitbart is a make of tennis racquet
You're a tennis racquet.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tom_Trinder
|
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Because he was proven not guilty
That's not answering the question. What reason is there for Ennis to apologise to him?
Possibly because it would of been the decent thing to do.
Pretty much common knowledge this woman was a slapper after
a big pay day.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
And you're still not answering the question.
Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?
Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).
He wasnt a rapist.
Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.
I can't make it any clearer than that.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
barwick b'stard
|
So she never accused Evans of raping her?
That's right.
No, its not.
Still haven't answered the question and now resorting to lies.
Support why you think I am wrong and I will literally post the transcripts from court that prove you're liar.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
barwick b'stard
|
And you're still not answering the question.
Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?
Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).
He wasnt a rapist.
Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.
I can't make it any clearer than that.
Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.
Ennis isn't responsible for what happened to Evans. She has no reason to apologise.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
And you're still not answering the question.
Yes I have, would you like me to draw it in crayon for you?
Enis cunt Hill pressured Sheffield United into not signing Ched Evans because she believed he was a rapist. Enis cunt Hill threatened to have her named removed from a stand (although why she's got a stand is beyond me).
He wasnt a rapist.
Enis cunt Hill was wrong, very wrong. When you're wrong, you apologise.
I can't make it any clearer than that.
Sheffield Utd didn't resign Evans under pressure from Jess Ennis, you think a club would kowtow to her, even more so given they removed her name from the stand anyway for a sponsor.
Ennis isn't responsible for what happened to Evans. She has no reason to apologise.
Correct
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
barwick b'stard
|
Thats your opinion.
Her actions were public, so she does owe him an apology.
And that you think she owes him an apology is yours and wrong.
Are you going to address your claim earlier?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
She came out publically and said that if the club signed Evans then she wanted nothing to do with the club and wanted her name removing from any affiliation. She could have said this privately to the club but she chose to court publicity and go to the papers. It's not her fault that the police and courts fucked up by jailing an innocent dickhead but it's her fault for being a stupid needy attention seeking bitch. She won't apologise but that doesn't mean she hasn't looked like a fuckin idiot like everyone else involved in the whole thing
Why does she owe him an apology?
Where did I say she owed him an apology?
Fuck yer waffling on about then?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|