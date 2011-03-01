Welcome,
September 05, 2020, 07:45:17 PM
Ched Evans
Author
Topic: Ched Evans (Read 212 times)
Tom_Trinder
Online
Posts: 1 615
Ched Evans
«
on:
Today
at 04:45:40 PM »
Seems to have a have a really rough deal, but still doing the business.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:42:06 PM »
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
Online
Posts: 137
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:13:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 174
Once in every lifetime
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:17:05 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Because he was proven not guilty
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
barwick b'stard
Online
Posts: 137
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:20:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 06:17:05 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Because he was proven not guilty
That's not answering the question. What reason is there for Ennis to apologise to him?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:22:58 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 927
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:24:49 PM »
Evans was guilty as fuck!
Logged
barwick b'stard
Online
Posts: 137
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:26:12 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:22:58 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?
I am aware and I see no reason why she owes Evans a personal apology. Perhaps you can explain why she does. It's the CPS and the police that owe him an apology, not someone who wanted their name removed from a stand at Bramall Lane.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 964
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:32:16 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 06:26:12 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:22:58 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?
I bet not.
Why would she?
Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?
I am aware and I see no reason why she owes Evans a personal apology. Perhaps you can explain why she does. It's the CPS and the police that owe him an apology, not someone who wanted their name removed from a stand at Bramall Lane.
She didn't want her name removed, she said IF they resigned him him she wanted her name removed.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/ched-evans-jessica-ennis-tells-4624820
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
Online
Posts: 137
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:34:45 PM »
And you're still not answering the question.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 927
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:40:53 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 06:34:45 PM
And you're still not answering the question.
And he never will!
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 718
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:16:32 PM »
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 130
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:27:59 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one
Im going to check Breitbart now.
I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 025
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:29:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:27:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one
Im going to check Breitbart now.
I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.
Breitbart is a make of tennis racquet
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 292
Bugger.
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:29:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:27:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one
Im going to check Breitbart now.
I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.
Breitbart is a make of tennis racquet
You're a tennis racquet.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 1 130
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:38:01 PM »
Horrible slimy footballer takes advantage of some slapper
Slapper cries rape
Slimy footballer found guilty
Slimy footballer hammered by needy celebs/sports people courting publicity
Slimy footballer goes to jail but is then found not guilty
Needy celebs "forget" all about their previous comments.
Have I got it about right? Everyone involved is a fuckin stupid cunt. Not even worth worrying about.
Logged
barwick b'stard
Online
Posts: 137
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:42:18 PM »
Not quite.
She didn't "cry rape".
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 1 130
Re: Ched Evans
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:44:25 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 07:42:18 PM
Not quite.
She didn't "cry rape".
Didn't she? How did the arrest and following charges come about then?
Logged
