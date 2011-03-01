Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2020, 07:45:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ched Evans  (Read 211 times)
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 615


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:45:40 PM »
Seems to have a have a really rough deal, but still doing the business.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 964


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:42:06 PM »
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
***
Online Online

Posts: 137


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:13:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 174


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:17:05 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?


Because he was proven not guilty
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
barwick b'stard
***
Online Online

Posts: 137


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:20:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:17:05 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?


Because he was proven not guilty

That's not answering the question. What reason is there for Ennis to apologise to him?
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 964


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:22:58 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?

Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 927


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:24:49 PM »
Evans was guilty as fuck!
Logged
barwick b'stard
***
Online Online

Posts: 137


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:26:12 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:22:58 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?

Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?

I am aware and I see no reason why she owes Evans a personal apology. Perhaps you can explain why she does. It's the CPS and the police that owe him an apology, not someone who wanted their name removed from a stand at Bramall Lane.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 964


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:32:16 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:26:12 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:22:58 PM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:42:06 PM
Has that Enis cunt apologised to him yet?

I bet not.



Why would she?

Are you unaware of her actions or are you saying she has nothing to apologise for?

I am aware and I see no reason why she owes Evans a personal apology. Perhaps you can explain why she does. It's the CPS and the police that owe him an apology, not someone who wanted their name removed from a stand at Bramall Lane.

She didn't want her name removed, she said IF they resigned him him she wanted her name removed.


https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/ched-evans-jessica-ennis-tells-4624820
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwick b'stard
***
Online Online

Posts: 137


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:34:45 PM »
And you're still not answering the question.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 927


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:40:53 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 06:34:45 PM
And you're still not answering the question.

And he never will!
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 718


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:16:32 PM »
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 130


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:27:59 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one


Im going to check Breitbart now.


I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 025



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:29:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:27:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one


Im going to check Breitbart now.


I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.

Breitbart is a make of tennis racquet
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 292


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:29:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:27:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 07:16:32 PM
there's probably a conspiracy somewhere in there, if you look hard enough, and are desperate enough to find one


Im going to check Breitbart now.


I bet that Soros fucker is behind all this. AGAIN.

Breitbart is a make of tennis racquet

You're a tennis racquet.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 130


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:38:01 PM »
Horrible slimy footballer takes advantage of some slapper

Slapper cries rape

Slimy footballer found guilty

Slimy footballer hammered by needy celebs/sports people courting publicity

Slimy footballer goes to jail but is then found not guilty

Needy celebs "forget" all about their previous comments.


Have I got it about right? Everyone involved is a fuckin stupid cunt. Not even worth worrying about.
Logged
barwick b'stard
***
Online Online

Posts: 137


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:42:18 PM »
Not quite.
She didn't "cry rape".
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 130


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:44:25 PM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 07:42:18 PM
Not quite.
She didn't "cry rape".

Didn't she? How did the arrest and following charges come about then?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 