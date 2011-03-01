Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FAO Crocket  (Read 812 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:42:43 PM »
Like when you went running to Goldby


You grass cunt
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CapsDave
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:38:18 PM »
How old is your daughter like Crocket? Shes been 18 for 3 years now you mad fucker.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Don pepe
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:40:43 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 01:17:43 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:12:35 PM
Trying to bump the tread to the top hoping Steve pops on to bans me  souey

You are one pathetic cretin if ever there was one . Probably the same creep behind capcock account. :wanker:


Never called anyone any names on here .. unlike capcock bringing teenage kids into things.

He should delete the thread and never mention me again like I said. but he wont cos he thinks I am gonna get banned . hope he does too and you you wanker  :like:



I'm all for a joke and a laugh but bring a man's daughter into anything then it's only going to go one way

🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑

Dopey dave been sent right to coventry on this one - even rifle and matty have distanced themselves from his shithouse post.

Crossed the lone klaxson here dave  :wanker:
CapsDave
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:44:47 PM »
Distanced from myself?  :duh:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:46:06 PM »
He's a weirdo  :unlike:

Keeps going on about my daughter every chance he gets  :unlike:

He knows Id break his neck like a chickens if I got hold of him  


Making out he made a thread about medals .. he wanted me to post pictures of em so he could have a dig as usual  :wanker:

Hes posted my teenage daughter likes swallowing cocks and left it up for all to see instead of deleting his vile comments .. proper full on weirdo crank of the highest order.
Don pepe
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:53:37 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:46:06 PM
He's a weirdo  :unlike:

Keeps going on about my daughter every chance he gets  :unlike:

He knows Id break his neck like a chickens if I got hold of him  


Making out he made a thread about medals .. he wanted me to post pictures of em so he could have a dig as usual  :wanker:

Hes posted my teenage daughter likes swallowing cocks and left it up for all to see instead of deleting his vile comments .. proper full on weirdo crank of the highest order.

Hes a pathetic individual mate, you dont bring peoples kids into it no matter how old they are and fact is hes been doing it a long time so i dont like to think where his interests are. Hes just another tragic case who wouldnt even open his mouth in the pub let alone gob off like he does here. Hes a pure shit stain
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM »
Why don't you start again caps in a new thread ill post the ones I have here and the rest when I get em from me mams house then you can tell us all why u were wanting to know what trophies / medals I have ..

Delete this vile thread make a new one and u can tell us whats on your mind about em
RiversideRifle
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 05:40:43 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 01:17:43 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:12:35 PM
Trying to bump the tread to the top hoping Steve pops on to bans me  souey

You are one pathetic cretin if ever there was one . Probably the same creep behind capcock account. :wanker:


Never called anyone any names on here .. unlike capcock bringing teenage kids into things.

He should delete the thread and never mention me again like I said. but he wont cos he thinks I am gonna get banned . hope he does too and you you wanker  :like:



I'm all for a joke and a laugh but bring a man's daughter into anything then it's only going to go one way

🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑

Dopey dave been sent right to coventry on this one - even rifle and matty have distanced themselves from his shithouse post.

Crossed the lone klaxson here dave  :wanker:


I call it as I see it muckeroo  :ponce:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:06:38 PM »
Sick thread. Bringing young girls/daughters into exchanges in this context crosses the boundaries of decency. What a shithouse...
CapsDave
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:11:03 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM
Why don't you start again caps in a new thread ill post the ones I have here and the rest when I get em from me mams house then you can tell us all why u were wanting to know what trophies / medals I have ..

Delete this vile thread make a new one and u can tell us whats on your mind about em

You mentioned you had football medals, I asked what medals you had, its a football forum after all. It was you who started with the Rolf shit again.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CapsDave
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:12:27 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:06:38 PM
Sick thread. Bringing young girls/daughters into exchanges in this context crosses the boundaries of decency. What a shithouse...

His daughter is in her 20s

Every woman is someones daughter, best get JTs thread taken down also.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:16:26 PM »
Plenty of people I know have trophies or a few medals no one gives a fuck

You were out to start shite . As usual
Wee_Willie
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:19:43 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:12:27 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:06:38 PM
Sick thread. Bringing young girls/daughters into exchanges in this context crosses the boundaries of decency. What a shithouse...

His daughter is in her 20s

Every woman is someones daughter, best get JTs thread taken down also.

You just dont bring family members into the banter in this context. Simple rule. Delete the fucking thing. My last input on this shit thread
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:21:44 PM »
SHITE thread.

Paedo accusations  :unlike:

Daughter gobbling accusations  :unlike:

 oleary
sockets
M A G A
*****
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:30:12 PM »
No chance he will delete this it's his highest ever post count of all time ( one about ROLF ) Says it all  charles.. and he's waiting for Steve to come along to chuck me off ..
El Capitan
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 06:44:46 PM »
CapsDave
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:11:25 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:30:12 PM
No chance he will delete this it's his highest ever post count of all time ( one about ROLF ) Says it all  charles.. and he's waiting for Steve to come along to chuck me off ..

Youre still at it, if you stop with the Rolf shit Ill stop, how havent you realised that by now?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 07:15:35 PM »
Pretty sure you and  :matty: have screen captured what u want off the thread apart from the vile shite you said.. you're a wank stain so fuck off and stop mentioning me on here
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:44:23 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 05:53:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:46:06 PM
He's a weirdo  :unlike:

Keeps going on about my daughter every chance he gets  :unlike:

He knows Id break his neck like a chickens if I got hold of him  


Making out he made a thread about medals .. he wanted me to post pictures of em so he could have a dig as usual  :wanker:

Hes posted my teenage daughter likes swallowing cocks and left it up for all to see instead of deleting his vile comments .. proper full on weirdo crank of the highest order.

Hes a pathetic individual mate, you dont bring peoples kids into it no matter how old they are and fact is hes been doing it a long time so i dont like to think where his interests are. Hes just another tragic case who wouldnt even open his mouth in the pub let alone gob off like he does here. Hes a pure shit stain

Using an emotive term such as kids for adult is ridiculous. Crockets is calling him a paedo, we'd all respond too.
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #69 on: Today at 07:46:38 AM »
Whats up Pally bar stool is all this immigrant stuff tearing u apart u lefty wank sack


u trying ur best to get me banned off the board by saying this shite and bumping the thread yet again


fucking prick 
Pile
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:41:40 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on September 05, 2020, 02:10:21 PM
If there is an ounce decency in the cunt
he would delete the thread,
True story.  :like:
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:43:03 AM »
100% True

But were dealing with an insect here.
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:13:51 AM »
OUT OF ORDER CROCKY ON THIS THREAD IMHO 🍺🍻🍻🍻

BEER ME BOYZZZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🦜🤭
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:35:28 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:46:38 AM
Whats up Pally bar stool is all this immigrant stuff tearing u apart u lefty wank sack


u trying ur best to get me banned off the board by saying this shite and bumping the thread yet again


fucking prick 

I am not trying to get anybdy banned. You called somebody a paedo as an insult, and I and everybody else is commenting on it. The shameful behaviour is those who excuse it because they share your political beliefs. Grow up fatboy.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:46:47 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:35:28 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:46:38 AM
Whats up Pally bar stool is all this immigrant stuff tearing u apart u lefty wank sack


u trying ur best to get me banned off the board by saying this shite and bumping the thread yet again


fucking prick 

I am not trying to get anybdy banned. You called somebody a paedo as an insult, and I and everybody else is commenting on it. The shameful behaviour is those who excuse it because they share your political beliefs. Grow up fatboy.

That seems true. Caps should not have stooped to mentioning families though, in my view. Leave Crocket and his pals in the sewer by themselves. Then Crocket bangs on and fucking on without addressing his paedo accusations. They are a no-no according the the boards owner but we actually hear zero from him now. Cue Ive been busy with projects
Pile
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:01:48 AM »
Quote
In Internet slang, a troll is a person who starts flame wars or intentionally upsets people on the Internet by posting inflammatory and digressive, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a newsgroup, forum, chat room, or blog) with the intent of provoking readers into displaying emotional responses and normalizing tangential discussion, either for the troll's amusement or a specific gain.

Look up the definition of troll. This sums up what I think is the work of one or two people (2 max) who post on here. The agreement from alleged other people is so transparent its obvious to a blind man.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:07:03 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:46:47 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:35:28 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:46:38 AM
Whats up Pally bar stool is all this immigrant stuff tearing u apart u lefty wank sack


u trying ur best to get me banned off the board by saying this shite and bumping the thread yet again


fucking prick 

I am not trying to get anybdy banned. You called somebody a paedo as an insult, and I and everybody else is commenting on it. The shameful behaviour is those who excuse it because they share your political beliefs. Grow up fatboy.

That seems true. Caps should not have stooped to mentioning families though, in my view. Leave Crocket and his pals in the sewer by themselves. Then Crocket bangs on and fucking on without addressing his paedo accusations. They are a no-no according the the boards owner but we actually hear zero from him now. Cue Ive been busy with projects



Agreed although I don't blame him for responding, not saying it is right but somebody calls you a paedo you'll probably throw a few stones back.

It was more the faux outrage from those who align with Crockets is idiotic. Strange code they live by. 
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #77 on: Today at 10:24:23 AM »
Listen you leftard shit sacks all you are doing here is praying Steve pops up and bans me .. That's it end of then you can all have a back patting session as usual . I don't give a fuck you measly maggots  charles

If the big lad pushes the button so be it 


I was going to say he best push it on cap cock too for his vile kiddy comments but seeing as this is his highest ever thread and most active it wont make any difference if the troll wank sack stays or goes hes an irrelevant prick  like the trolls behind most these fake accounts .


Sad wankers  :wanker: :wanker: charles charles


Off out time for me  :like:

Life to Live n all that 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #78 on: Today at 10:58:12 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:24:23 AM
Listen you leftard shit sacks all you are doing here is praying Steve pops up and bans me .. That's it end of then you can all have a back patting session as usual . I don't give a fuck you measly maggots  charles

If the big lad pushes the button so be it 


I was going to say he best push it on cap cock too for his vile kiddy comments but seeing as this is his highest ever thread and most active it wont make any difference if the troll wank sack stays or goes hes an irrelevant prick  like the trolls behind most these fake accounts .


Sad wankers  :wanker: :wanker: charles charles


Off out time for me  :like:

Life to Live n all that 

You are so wide of the mark.  :nige: :nige: :nige:  I couldnt give a fuck about you.
