|
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
|
Trying to bump the tread to the top hoping Steve pops on to bans me
You are one pathetic cretin if ever there was one . Probably the same creep behind capcock account.
Never called anyone any names on here .. unlike capcock bringing teenage kids into things.
He should delete the thread and never mention me again like I said. but he wont cos he thinks I am gonna get banned . hope he does too and you you wanker
I'm all for a joke and a laugh but bring a man's daughter into anything then it's only going to go one way
🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑
Dopey dave been sent right to coventry on this one - even rifle and matty have distanced themselves from his shithouse post.
Crossed the lone klaxson here dave
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RiversideRifle
|
Trying to bump the tread to the top hoping Steve pops on to bans me
You are one pathetic cretin if ever there was one . Probably the same creep behind capcock account.
Never called anyone any names on here .. unlike capcock bringing teenage kids into things.
He should delete the thread and never mention me again like I said. but he wont cos he thinks I am gonna get banned . hope he does too and you you wanker
I'm all for a joke and a laugh but bring a man's daughter into anything then it's only going to go one way
🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑
Dopey dave been sent right to coventry on this one - even rifle and matty have distanced themselves from his shithouse post.
Crossed the lone klaxson here dave
I call it as I see it muckeroo
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 15
|
He's a weirdo
Keeps going on about my daughter every chance he gets
He knows Id break his neck like a chickens if I got hold of him
Making out he made a thread about medals .. he wanted me to post pictures of em so he could have a dig as usual
Hes posted my teenage daughter likes swallowing cocks and left it up for all to see instead of deleting his vile comments .. proper full on weirdo crank of the highest order.
Hes a pathetic individual mate, you dont bring peoples kids into it no matter how old they are and fact is hes been doing it a long time so i dont like to think where his interests are. Hes just another tragic case who wouldnt even open his mouth in the pub let alone gob off like he does here. Hes a pure shit stain
Using an emotive term such as kids for adult is ridiculous. Crockets is calling him a paedo, we'd all respond too.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 15
|
Whats up Pally bar stool is all this immigrant stuff tearing u apart u lefty wank sack
u trying ur best to get me banned off the board by saying this shite and bumping the thread yet again
fucking prick
I am not trying to get anybdy banned. You called somebody a paedo as an insult, and I and everybody else is commenting on it. The shameful behaviour is those who excuse it because they share your political beliefs. Grow up fatboy.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 15
|
Whats up Pally bar stool is all this immigrant stuff tearing u apart u lefty wank sack
u trying ur best to get me banned off the board by saying this shite and bumping the thread yet again
fucking prick
I am not trying to get anybdy banned. You called somebody a paedo as an insult, and I and everybody else is commenting on it. The shameful behaviour is those who excuse it because they share your political beliefs. Grow up fatboy.
That seems true. Caps should not have stooped to mentioning families though, in my view. Leave Crocket and his pals in the sewer by themselves. Then Crocket bangs on and fucking on without addressing his paedo accusations. They are a no-no according the the boards owner but we actually hear zero from him now. Cue Ive been busy with projects
Agreed although I don't blame him for responding, not saying it is right but somebody calls you a paedo you'll probably throw a few stones back.
It was more the faux outrage from those who align with Crockets is idiotic. Strange code they live by.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|