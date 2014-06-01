Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FAO Crocket  (Read 736 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:42:43 PM »
Like when you went running to Goldby


You grass cunt
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CapsDave
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:38:18 PM »
How old is your daughter like Crocket? Shes been 18 for 3 years now you mad fucker.
Don pepe
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:40:43 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 01:17:43 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:12:35 PM
Trying to bump the tread to the top hoping Steve pops on to bans me  souey

You are one pathetic cretin if ever there was one . Probably the same creep behind capcock account. :wanker:


Never called anyone any names on here .. unlike capcock bringing teenage kids into things.

He should delete the thread and never mention me again like I said. but he wont cos he thinks I am gonna get banned . hope he does too and you you wanker  :like:



I'm all for a joke and a laugh but bring a man's daughter into anything then it's only going to go one way

🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑

Dopey dave been sent right to coventry on this one - even rifle and matty have distanced themselves from his shithouse post.

Crossed the lone klaxson here dave  :wanker:
CapsDave
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:44:47 PM »
Distanced from myself?  :duh:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:46:06 PM »
He's a weirdo  :unlike:

Keeps going on about my daughter every chance he gets  :unlike:

He knows Id break his neck like a chickens if I got hold of him  


Making out he made a thread about medals .. he wanted me to post pictures of em so he could have a dig as usual  :wanker:

Hes posted my teenage daughter likes swallowing cocks and left it up for all to see instead of deleting his vile comments .. proper full on weirdo crank of the highest order.
Don pepe
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:53:37 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:46:06 PM
He's a weirdo  :unlike:

Keeps going on about my daughter every chance he gets  :unlike:

He knows Id break his neck like a chickens if I got hold of him  


Making out he made a thread about medals .. he wanted me to post pictures of em so he could have a dig as usual  :wanker:

Hes posted my teenage daughter likes swallowing cocks and left it up for all to see instead of deleting his vile comments .. proper full on weirdo crank of the highest order.

Hes a pathetic individual mate, you dont bring peoples kids into it no matter how old they are and fact is hes been doing it a long time so i dont like to think where his interests are. Hes just another tragic case who wouldnt even open his mouth in the pub let alone gob off like he does here. Hes a pure shit stain
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM »
Why don't you start again caps in a new thread ill post the ones I have here and the rest when I get em from me mams house then you can tell us all why u were wanting to know what trophies / medals I have ..

Delete this vile thread make a new one and u can tell us whats on your mind about em
RiversideRifle
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 05:40:43 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 01:17:43 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:12:35 PM
Trying to bump the tread to the top hoping Steve pops on to bans me  souey

You are one pathetic cretin if ever there was one . Probably the same creep behind capcock account. :wanker:


Never called anyone any names on here .. unlike capcock bringing teenage kids into things.

He should delete the thread and never mention me again like I said. but he wont cos he thinks I am gonna get banned . hope he does too and you you wanker  :like:



I'm all for a joke and a laugh but bring a man's daughter into anything then it's only going to go one way

🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑🚑

Dopey dave been sent right to coventry on this one - even rifle and matty have distanced themselves from his shithouse post.

Crossed the lone klaxson here dave  :wanker:


I call it as I see it muckeroo  :ponce:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:06:38 PM »
Sick thread. Bringing young girls/daughters into exchanges in this context crosses the boundaries of decency. What a shithouse...
CapsDave
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:11:03 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM
Why don't you start again caps in a new thread ill post the ones I have here and the rest when I get em from me mams house then you can tell us all why u were wanting to know what trophies / medals I have ..

Delete this vile thread make a new one and u can tell us whats on your mind about em

You mentioned you had football medals, I asked what medals you had, its a football forum after all. It was you who started with the Rolf shit again.
CapsDave
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:12:27 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:06:38 PM
Sick thread. Bringing young girls/daughters into exchanges in this context crosses the boundaries of decency. What a shithouse...

His daughter is in her 20s

Every woman is someones daughter, best get JTs thread taken down also.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:16:26 PM »
Plenty of people I know have trophies or a few medals no one gives a fuck

You were out to start shite . As usual
Wee_Willie
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:19:43 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:12:27 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:06:38 PM
Sick thread. Bringing young girls/daughters into exchanges in this context crosses the boundaries of decency. What a shithouse...

His daughter is in her 20s

Every woman is someones daughter, best get JTs thread taken down also.

You just dont bring family members into the banter in this context. Simple rule. Delete the fucking thing. My last input on this shit thread
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:21:44 PM »
SHITE thread.

Paedo accusations  :unlike:

Daughter gobbling accusations  :unlike:

 oleary
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:30:12 PM »
No chance he will delete this it's his highest ever post count of all time ( one about ROLF ) Says it all  charles.. and he's waiting for Steve to come along to chuck me off ..
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 06:44:46 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:11:25 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:30:12 PM
No chance he will delete this it's his highest ever post count of all time ( one about ROLF ) Says it all  charles.. and he's waiting for Steve to come along to chuck me off ..

Youre still at it, if you stop with the Rolf shit Ill stop, how havent you realised that by now?
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 07:15:35 PM »
Pretty sure you and  :matty: have screen captured what u want off the thread apart from the vile shite you said.. you're a wank stain so fuck off and stop mentioning me on here
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:44:23 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 05:53:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:46:06 PM
He's a weirdo  :unlike:

Keeps going on about my daughter every chance he gets  :unlike:

He knows Id break his neck like a chickens if I got hold of him  


Making out he made a thread about medals .. he wanted me to post pictures of em so he could have a dig as usual  :wanker:

Hes posted my teenage daughter likes swallowing cocks and left it up for all to see instead of deleting his vile comments .. proper full on weirdo crank of the highest order.

Hes a pathetic individual mate, you dont bring peoples kids into it no matter how old they are and fact is hes been doing it a long time so i dont like to think where his interests are. Hes just another tragic case who wouldnt even open his mouth in the pub let alone gob off like he does here. Hes a pure shit stain

Using an emotive term such as kids for adult is ridiculous. Crockets is calling him a paedo, we'd all respond too.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #69 on: Today at 07:46:38 AM »
Whats up Pally bar stool is all this immigrant stuff tearing u apart u lefty wank sack


u trying ur best to get me banned off the board by saying this shite and bumping the thread yet again


fucking prick 
Pile
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:41:40 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on September 05, 2020, 02:10:21 PM
If there is an ounce decency in the cunt
he would delete the thread,
True story.  :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:43:03 AM »
100% True

But were dealing with an insect here.
