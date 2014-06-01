Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FAO Crocket  (Read 113 times)
CapsDave
« on: Today at 01:37:43 PM »
What footy medals have you won pal?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:39:12 PM »
Purple Heart (forklift) First Class
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:41:24 PM »
Wont be out like yours don't worry bout em  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:43:34 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:16 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:41:24 PM
Wont be out like yours don't worry bout em  :like:



Heard your daughter got a few for sword swallowing, very impressive.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:47:16 PM »
Yeah great   klins

Had your nibble you can fuck off now 


Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:49:28 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:45:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:41:24 PM
Wont be out like yours don't worry bout em  :like:



Heard your daughter got a few for sword swallowing, very impressive.

 :unlike: :unlike:
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:49:45 PM »
Poor  :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:50:09 PM »
Fuck sake thats way over the top,
just like that
CapsDave
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:55:49 PM »
I agree, paedo accusations are bang out  :unlike:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:03:34 PM »
Listen to me cap cock  :like:

I don't know yer but I don't like yer same as u don't like me. I don't want to communicate with u on here so stop badgering me with threads your a doyle who would get smashed n you know it ..

already proved above ur frame of mind saying me teenage daughter swallows big swords..

You would swallow a big fist if I had my way  :like:

don't chat to me ill not chat to you ... don't want out to do with you at all. :unlike:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:06:11 PM »
Not good by crocket, but also not good from capsdave either, yet those attacking crocket for his post are saying fuck all about capsdave. Hypocrites, and the same old faces too. No fucking surprise.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:08:06 PM »
Best just to ignore the cowardly cunt, bad form bringing your daughter into anything
on here,
just like that
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:08:31 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:06:11 PM
Not good by crocket, but also not good from capsdave either, yet those attacking crocket for his post are saying fuck all about capsdave. Hypocrites.






He is not bothered about what medals or trophies I have he is out for shite as usual I can read the prick like a book. off out now gonna go enjoy my day   :like: :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:09:07 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:06:11 PM
Not good by crocket, but also not good from capsdave either, yet those attacking crocket for his post are saying fuck all about capsdave. Hypocrites.


Wrong way round, Rik!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:10:09 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:08:31 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:06:11 PM
Not good by crocket, but also not good from capsdave either, yet those attacking crocket for his post are saying fuck all about capsdave. Hypocrites.






He is not bothered about what medals or trophies I have he is out for shite as usual I can read the prick like a book. off out now gonna go enjoy my day   :like: :like:

Wear your mask

 
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:10:21 PM »
If there is an ounce decency in the cunt
he would delete the thread,
just like that
CapsDave
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:13:47 PM »
I only asked what footy medals he had won and he called me a paedo, yet you oddballs are defending him 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:15:38 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:13:47 PM
I only asked what footy medals he had won and he called me a paedo, yet you oddballs are defending him 


Are you a paedo like? If not, why would words bother you so much?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:17:36 PM »
Try having a pop at him then,
without bringing his daughter into it
as that was a disgusting thing to do, you cowardly cunt,
just like that
CapsDave
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:18:21 PM »
No Im not, are you?

If thats the case why is anyone bothered by words on here?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CapsDave
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:19:27 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 02:17:36 PM
Try having a pop at him then,
without bringing his daughter into it
as that was a disgusting thing to do, you cowardly cunt,

Its only words Timmy mate, Rik has said.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:20:56 PM »
Thing is crockets daughter is real. She has no need to brought in to this forum.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:22:03 PM »
You should be ashamed of your self,
But your probably to thick to understand that,
now fuck off,
just like that
