Muff Diver
First full on flouting was in Kieth Road with a massive party. Front page of Gazette at the time. I understand you forgetting it because it wasnt Muslims
You should get out more in that case because some people in the town centre/TS1 area never took any notice from day one. Still, if you rely on the gazette for news no wonder youre ignorant
Is that aimed at me?
I get out plenty, I asked that question because the infections in Boro were down to near enough nothing then that cluster occurred and now we're close to locking the town down.
Is it related?
I don't know.
It could be a number of reasons.
Im not ignorant mate, if I was I wouldn't be asking questions would I.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Muff Diver
As an aside, you've mocked me about getting info from the gazette while quoting from the gazette.
Special.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Don pepe
I was quoting bob end so no, not aimed at you
Logged
Muff Diver
I was quoting bob end so no, not aimed at you
My mistake then, apologies..
The gazette say it's because of other reasons.https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/house-party-car-sharing-just-18884159
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Don pepe
My mistake then, apologies..
The gazette say it's because of other reasons.https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/house-party-car-sharing-just-18884159
Gazette is owned and operated ad part of a group of left leaning shit rags so theyll say anything except the most obvious and uncomfortable truth
Logged