Posts: 74 Re: Local lockdown looming. « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:45:35 PM » Quote from: Muff Diver on Today at 03:38:49 PM Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:34:36 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:38:01 PM First full on flouting was in Kieth Road with a massive party. Front page of Gazette at the time. I understand you forgetting it because it wasnt Muslims



You should get out more in that case because some people in the town centre/TS1 area never took any notice from day one. Still, if you rely on the gazette for news no wonder youre ignorant

Is that aimed at me?

I get out plenty, I asked that question because the infections in Boro were down to near enough nothing then that cluster occurred and now we're close to locking the town down.

Is it related?

I don't know.

It could be a number of reasons.

Im not ignorant mate, if I was I wouldn't be asking questions would I.

As an aside, you've mocked me about getting info from the gazette while quoting from the gazette.

Special.

