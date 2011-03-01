First full on flouting was in Kieth Road with a massive party. Front page of Gazette at the time. I understand you forgetting it because it wasnt Muslims
You should get out more in that case because some people in the town centre/TS1 area never took any notice from day one. Still, if you rely on the gazette for news no wonder youre ignorant
Is that aimed at me?
I get out plenty, I asked that question because the infections in Boro were down to near enough nothing then that cluster occurred and now we're close to locking the town down.
Is it related?
I don't know.
It could be a number of reasons.
Im not ignorant mate, if I was I wouldn't be asking questions would I.