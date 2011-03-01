Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Local lockdown looming.  (Read 198 times)
Muff Diver
« on: Today at 01:01:08 PM »
Has this stemmed from them pockets of infections
in August when some people fucked off to Bradford for Eid.
Fucking shite if it has, never heard of any fines or punishments being handed out.
Saying that though, it seems like a lot of folk in Boro just couldn't give a fuck, loads not wearing masks, ignoring social distancing.
Serves the fuckers right.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:26:20 PM »
Yes it's them and the scruffy bastard BLM looting squads   :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:35:15 PM »
I think busy pubs for next fridays televised match will tip Middlesbrough over the edge.

You Port Darlington people just can't control yourselves, can you?
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:38:01 PM »
First full on flouting was in Kieth Road with a massive party. Front page of Gazette at the time. I understand you forgetting it because it wasnt Muslims
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:55:22 PM »
Every single person Ive seen not wearing a mask in shops has been one of our home-grown local scrotes
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:34:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:38:01 PM
First full on flouting was in Kieth Road with a massive party. Front page of Gazette at the time. I understand you forgetting it because it wasnt Muslims

You should get out more in that case because some people in the town centre/TS1 area never took any notice from day one. Still, if you rely on the gazette for news no wonder youre ignorant
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:41:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:55:22 PM
Every single person Ive seen not wearing a mask in shops has been one of our home-grown local scrotes

ALL LIVING IN YOUR SHITHOUSE BEDSITS  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:43:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:41:17 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:55:22 PM
Every single person Ive seen not wearing a mask in shops has been one of our home-grown local scrotes

ALL LIVING IN YOUR SHITHOUSE BEDSITS  👍😂😂😂👍


Wrong. I only house immigrants  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:00:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:55:22 PM
Every single person Ive seen not wearing a mask in shops has been one of our home-grown local scrotes

I'll take "things that never happened" for $2000 please.


Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Muff Diver
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:38:49 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:34:36 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:38:01 PM
First full on flouting was in Kieth Road with a massive party. Front page of Gazette at the time. I understand you forgetting it because it wasnt Muslims

You should get out more in that case because some people in the town centre/TS1 area never took any notice from day one. Still, if you rely on the gazette for news no wonder youre ignorant

Is that aimed at me?
I get out plenty, I asked that question because the infections in Boro were down to near enough nothing then that cluster occurred and now we're close to locking the town down.
Is it related?
I don't know.
It could be a number of reasons.
Im not ignorant mate, if I was I wouldn't be asking questions would I.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:39:36 PM »
It's time to fuck all this lockdown shite off.  Sweden now has a lower infection rate than their neighbours
Logged
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:44:03 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:39:36 PM
It's time to fuck all this lockdown shite off.  Sweden now has a lower infection rate than their neighbours

CORRECT.
Logged
Muff Diver
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:45:35 PM »
Quote from: Muff Diver on Today at 03:38:49 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:34:36 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:38:01 PM
First full on flouting was in Kieth Road with a massive party. Front page of Gazette at the time. I understand you forgetting it because it wasnt Muslims

You should get out more in that case because some people in the town centre/TS1 area never took any notice from day one. Still, if you rely on the gazette for news no wonder youre ignorant

Is that aimed at me?
I get out plenty, I asked that question because the infections in Boro were down to near enough nothing then that cluster occurred and now we're close to locking the town down.
Is it related?
I don't know.
It could be a number of reasons.
Im not ignorant mate, if I was I wouldn't be asking questions would I.
As an aside, you've mocked me about getting info from the gazette while quoting from the gazette.
Special.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:46:27 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:39:36 PM
It's time to fuck all this lockdown shite off.  Sweden now has a lower infection rate than their neighbours
It will have now half  of em are brown bread oleary
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:09 PM »
Quote from: Muff Diver on Today at 03:38:49 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:34:36 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:38:01 PM
First full on flouting was in Kieth Road with a massive party. Front page of Gazette at the time. I understand you forgetting it because it wasnt Muslims

You should get out more in that case because some people in the town centre/TS1 area never took any notice from day one. Still, if you rely on the gazette for news no wonder youre ignorant

Is that aimed at me?
I get out plenty, I asked that question because the infections in Boro were down to near enough nothing then that cluster occurred and now we're close to locking the town down.
Is it related?
I don't know.
It could be a number of reasons.
Im not ignorant mate, if I was I wouldn't be asking questions would I.

I was quoting bob end so no, not aimed at you
Logged
