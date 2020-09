livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 141





Posts: 1 141 Sam Morsy from Wigan « on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 AM »

Wigan captain

Signed in 2017 for 200k



Rumoured to be the player signing next week



https://youtu.be/ZVjZBwauKdQ



Looks good on YouTube but don't they all. Always looking for a forward pass which would suit our strikers and the way Warnock likes to play. 28 years oldWigan captainSigned in 2017 for 200kRumoured to be the player signing next weekLooks good on YouTube but don't they all. Always looking for a forward pass which would suit our strikers and the way Warnock likes to play. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 754





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 754Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:28:24 PM » Last night showed that we really need a wrecker sat in front of the centre backs.

The Wigan lad seems decent. None of our lads can do that job.

Howson just looked lost in the middle for me. The way he was bypassed for their last goal and just ambled back to our box. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 11 099





Posts: 11 099 Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:31:09 PM » I THINK WE WILL OFF LOAD McNAIR SOON IF THE PRICE IS RIGHT Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 754





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 754Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:50:03 PM » It looks like Warnock sees him as our centre back cover at the moment.

I don't think he will let him go until we sign one. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 754





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 754Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:55:37 PM »

ITK LFDY.















This is starting to look like there is something in it..ITK LFDY. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 10 217







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 217 Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:18:20 PM » Egyptian' hope he's as good as Shawky. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 421





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 421Pack o cunts Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:32:30 PM »



Neigh lad! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 673





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 673Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:11:37 AM » Hoof him off the board you mean? Bit much, can't we just reign him, a bit. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 141





Posts: 1 141 Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:12:25 AM » I'd kick him off but I think we are saddled with him unfortunately. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 195







Posts: 15 195 Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:49:23 PM »



Sad Horsey Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 421





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 421Pack o cunts Re: Sam Morsy from Wigan « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:52:20 PM »



Might make the midfield more stable? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018