September 05, 2020, 09:25:16 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: 7 BILLION OWED.....  (Read 423 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 554

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 09:03:41 AM »
TO BRITISH TRAVELLERS WHO HAVE NOT RECIEVED REFUNDS FOR CANCELLED FLIGHTS AND HOLIDAYS  👎

LYING AIR OWE 1 BILLION OUT.... THEY EVEN OWE  9K TO A CILDRENS HOSPICE WHO HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO ROMANIA TO LOOK AFTER SICK KIDS 👎

O LIARY DOES NOT GIVE A FUCK  👎

THE GOVERMENT SHOULD MAKE THESE CUNTS PAY THE MONEY FUCKING BACK  😠😠😠

INSTEAD THEY ARE ADVERTISING MORE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHTS ON TV  👎👎👎😠

ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE...
I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE HARD UP NOW WAITING FOR REFUNDS  👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 415


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:05:45 AM »
Not hard up but told by KLM it will be 90 days before they consider my refund on my US trip that I paid in full for last December!

They cancelled the fucking flights as well!

 :meltdown:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 375


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:46 AM »
Know a few who have been palmed off with come back next year for the same holiday and flight @ no charge ..

They won't pay that money out while this virus shit is going on it will bust em all. playing the long game palming people off till later dates
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 554

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:59 AM »
THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠

PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS  PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL  👎😠😠😠👎

I FUCKING HATE THIS CUNT WITH A PASSION  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
Posts: 11 089


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:33:03 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:05:45 AM
Not hard up but told by KLM it will be 90 days before they consider my refund on my US trip that I paid in full for last December!

They cancelled the fucking flights as well!

 :meltdown:
THATS FUCKING SHOCKING FROM A HUGE AIRLINE LIKE KLM  :wanker:
monkeyman
Posts: 11 089


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:34:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:27:59 AM
THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠

PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS  PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL  👎😠😠😠👎

I FUCKING HATE THIS CUNT WITH A PASSION  👍
YES HE'S A FUCKING SMARMY CUNT  :wanker:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 747


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:44:31 AM »
Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 133


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:58:36 AM »
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 089


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:04:32 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:
  mick
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 747


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:05:02 AM »
 


 :chrisk:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 133


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:05:33 AM »
 monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 375


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:11:59 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:













You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt  charles charles


Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet

welching pest  charles charles charles charles charles
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 747


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:23:54 AM »
 :mido:


You tell the cunt Crocky lad.




 :alastair:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Posts: 3 718


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:26:35 AM »
Applied for a refund off KLM in April

Still fucking waiting

Cloggy cunts
El Capitan
Posts: 43 133


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:31:08 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:23:54 AM
:mido:


You tell the cunt Crocky lad.




 :alastair:

 monkey monkey



Those lucky Malasian lasses
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 554

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:36:31 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:11:59 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:













You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt  charles charles


Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet

welching pest  charles charles charles charles charles


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 554

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:20:32 AM »
CAN SEE LOADS OFF PEOPLE GETTING FOBBED OFF WITHOUT FUCK ALL..... THE GOVERMENT DON'T CARE..... GLAD I BOOKED FUCK ALL AND IF I DO IT WILL BE ON A CREDIT CARD WHERE THEY HAVE TO PAY YOU BACK STRAIGHT AWAY 👍

O LIARY HAS BANNED PEOPLE IN FUTURE FROM LYING AIR WHO HAVE DONE THIS  👎  WHAT A CUNT  😠
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Oldfield
Posts: 942



« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:27:45 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:11:59 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:













You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt  charles charles


Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet

welching pest  charles charles charles charles charles

He means Emirates Cargo crocky........ he convinced them he was a dwarf camel so he could get a cheap flight to Algeria to see Towz

 :basil: monkey
evilghost
Posts: 2 666


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:01:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:03:41 AM
TO BRITISH TRAVELLERS WHO HAVE NOT RECIEVED REFUNDS FOR CANCELLED FLIGHTS AND HOLIDAYS  👎

LYING AIR OWE 1 BILLION OUT.... THEY EVEN OWE  9K TO A CILDRENS HOSPICE WHO HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO ROMANIA TO LOOK AFTER SICK KIDS 👎

O LIARY DOES NOT GIVE A FUCK  👎

THE GOVERMENT SHOULD MAKE THESE CUNTS PAY THE MONEY FUCKING BACK  😠😠😠

INSTEAD THEY ARE ADVERTISING MORE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHTS ON TV  👎👎👎😠

ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE...
I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE HARD UP NOW WAITING FOR REFUNDS  👎


Imagine the interest on that money if just sat in a bank
Might explain even after overheads a crazy amount being made
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 991



« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:02:59 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:44:31 AM
Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.
I was fortunate i booked with BA,  was gonna use KLM (to support teesside airport) but was dearer . I booked hotels with BA too (in USA ) so maybe that had more cover as like a package. Got money back straight away once they cancelled London JFK flight. The UK leg was cancelled 2 weeks before for some reason.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 182



« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:24:04 PM »
I got paid out by KLM.

 

And I hadn't even booked a flight.  ITIATAK.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 747


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:07:45 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 01:02:59 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:44:31 AM
Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.
I was fortunate i booked with BA,  was gonna use KLM (to support teesside airport) but was dearer . I booked hotels with BA too (in USA ) so maybe that had more cover as like a package. Got money back straight away once they cancelled London JFK flight. The UK leg was cancelled 2 weeks before for some reason.


That is why we used KLM. To support our local airport.
Also because I fuckin hate Dubai airport, even though the cigar shopping is superb.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 974


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:31:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:

Hence the investment in "blow up brenda" and a 1kg tub of KY Jelly. 

 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 554

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:36:28 PM »
THE BOTTOM LINE IS  👍


THEY HAVE HAD EVERY CUNTS PANTS DOWN  👎😠👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Minge
Posts: 9 558

Superstar


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:09:14 PM »
Im far too buckled so tell them to send me account details and Ill give them their money back  :pope2:
