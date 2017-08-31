Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 05, 2020, 09:25:16 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
7 BILLION OWED.....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 7 BILLION OWED..... (Read 423 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 554
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
7 BILLION OWED.....
«
on:
Today
at 09:03:41 AM »
TO BRITISH TRAVELLERS WHO HAVE NOT RECIEVED REFUNDS FOR CANCELLED FLIGHTS AND HOLIDAYS 👎
LYING AIR OWE 1 BILLION OUT.... THEY EVEN OWE 9K TO A CILDRENS HOSPICE WHO HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO ROMANIA TO LOOK AFTER SICK KIDS 👎
O LIARY DOES NOT GIVE A FUCK 👎
THE GOVERMENT SHOULD MAKE THESE CUNTS PAY THE MONEY FUCKING BACK 😠😠😠
INSTEAD THEY ARE ADVERTISING MORE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHTS ON TV 👎👎👎😠
ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE...
I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE HARD UP NOW WAITING FOR REFUNDS 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 415
Pack o cunts
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:05:45 AM »
Not hard up but told by KLM it will be 90 days before they consider my refund on my US trip that I paid in full for last December!
They cancelled the fucking flights as well!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 375
TRUMP 2020
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:09:46 AM »
Know a few who have been palmed off with come back next year for the same holiday and flight @ no charge ..
They won't pay that money out while this virus shit is going on it will bust em all. playing the long game palming people off till later dates
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 554
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:27:59 AM »
THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠
PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL 👎😠😠😠👎
I FUCKING HATE THIS CUNT WITH A PASSION 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 089
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:33:03 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:05:45 AM
Not hard up but told by KLM it will be 90 days before they consider my refund on my US trip that I paid in full for last December!
They cancelled the fucking flights as well!
THATS FUCKING SHOCKING FROM A HUGE AIRLINE LIKE KLM
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 089
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:34:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:27:59 AM
THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠
PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL 👎😠😠😠👎
I FUCKING HATE THIS CUNT WITH A PASSION 👍
YES HE'S A FUCKING SMARMY CUNT
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 747
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:44:31 AM »
Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 133
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:58:36 AM »
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 089
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:04:32 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 747
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:05:02 AM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 133
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:05:33 AM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 375
TRUMP 2020
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:11:59 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt
Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet
welching pest
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 747
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:23:54 AM »
You tell the cunt Crocky lad.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 718
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:26:35 AM »
Applied for a refund off KLM in April
Still fucking waiting
Cloggy cunts
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 133
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:31:08 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:23:54 AM
You tell the cunt Crocky lad.
Those lucky Malasian lasses
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 554
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:36:31 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 10:11:59 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt
Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet
welching pest
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 554
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:20:32 AM »
CAN SEE LOADS OFF PEOPLE GETTING FOBBED OFF WITHOUT FUCK ALL..... THE GOVERMENT DON'T CARE..... GLAD I BOOKED FUCK ALL AND IF I DO IT WILL BE ON A CREDIT CARD WHERE THEY HAVE TO PAY YOU BACK STRAIGHT AWAY 👍
O LIARY HAS BANNED PEOPLE IN FUTURE FROM LYING AIR WHO HAVE DONE THIS 👎 WHAT A CUNT 😠
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 942
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:27:45 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 10:11:59 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt
Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet
welching pest
He means Emirates Cargo crocky........ he convinced them he was a dwarf camel so he could get a cheap flight to Algeria to see Towz
Logged
evilghost
Offline
Posts: 2 666
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 01:01:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:03:41 AM
TO BRITISH TRAVELLERS WHO HAVE NOT RECIEVED REFUNDS FOR CANCELLED FLIGHTS AND HOLIDAYS 👎
LYING AIR OWE 1 BILLION OUT.... THEY EVEN OWE 9K TO A CILDRENS HOSPICE WHO HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO ROMANIA TO LOOK AFTER SICK KIDS 👎
O LIARY DOES NOT GIVE A FUCK 👎
THE GOVERMENT SHOULD MAKE THESE CUNTS PAY THE MONEY FUCKING BACK 😠😠😠
INSTEAD THEY ARE ADVERTISING MORE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHTS ON TV 👎👎👎😠
ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE...
I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE HARD UP NOW WAITING FOR REFUNDS 👎
Imagine the interest on that money if just sat in a bank
Might explain even after overheads a crazy amount being made
Logged
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 991
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 01:02:59 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 09:44:31 AM
Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.
I was fortunate i booked with BA, was gonna use KLM (to support teesside airport) but was dearer . I booked hotels with BA too (in USA ) so maybe that had more cover as like a package. Got money back straight away once they cancelled London JFK flight. The UK leg was cancelled 2 weeks before for some reason.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 182
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:24:04 PM »
I got paid out by KLM.
And I hadn't even booked a flight. ITIATAK.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 747
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 03:07:45 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Today
at 01:02:59 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 09:44:31 AM
Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.
I was fortunate i booked with BA, was gonna use KLM (to support teesside airport) but was dearer . I booked hotels with BA too (in USA ) so maybe that had more cover as like a package. Got money back straight away once they cancelled London JFK flight. The UK leg was cancelled 2 weeks before for some reason.
That is why we used KLM. To support our local airport.
Also because I fuckin hate Dubai airport, even though the cigar shopping is superb.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 974
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 03:31:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
Hence the investment in "blow up brenda" and a 1kg tub of KY Jelly.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 554
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 03:36:28 PM »
THE BOTTOM LINE IS 👍
THEY HAVE HAD EVERY CUNTS PANTS DOWN 👎😠👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 558
Superstar
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:09:14 PM »
Im far too buckled so tell them to send me account details and Ill give them their money back
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...