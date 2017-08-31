LEON TROTSKY

7 BILLION OWED..... « on: Today at 09:03:41 AM » TO BRITISH TRAVELLERS WHO HAVE NOT RECIEVED REFUNDS FOR CANCELLED FLIGHTS AND HOLIDAYS 👎



LYING AIR OWE 1 BILLION OUT.... THEY EVEN OWE 9K TO A CILDRENS HOSPICE WHO HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO ROMANIA TO LOOK AFTER SICK KIDS 👎



O LIARY DOES NOT GIVE A FUCK 👎



THE GOVERMENT SHOULD MAKE THESE CUNTS PAY THE MONEY FUCKING BACK 😠😠😠



INSTEAD THEY ARE ADVERTISING MORE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHTS ON TV 👎👎👎😠



ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE...

Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:05:45 AM »



They cancelled the fucking flights as well!



M A G APosts: 1 375TRUMP 2020 Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:46 AM » Know a few who have been palmed off with come back next year for the same holiday and flight @ no charge ..



Posts: 76 554CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:59 AM » THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠



PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL 👎😠😠😠👎



Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:44:31 AM » Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.

Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:58:36 AM »

Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them

Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted

Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from themIts a good job Im absolutely fucking minted

























You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt





Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet



Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:23:54 AM »

You tell the cunt Crocky lad.





You tell the cunt Crocky lad.









Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:26:35 AM » Applied for a refund off KLM in April

Still fucking waiting

Cloggy cunts



Still fucking waiting



Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:20:32 AM » CAN SEE LOADS OFF PEOPLE GETTING FOBBED OFF WITHOUT FUCK ALL..... THE GOVERMENT DON'T CARE..... GLAD I BOOKED FUCK ALL AND IF I DO IT WILL BE ON A CREDIT CARD WHERE THEY HAVE TO PAY YOU BACK STRAIGHT AWAY 👍

O LIARY HAS BANNED PEOPLE IN FUTURE FROM LYING AIR WHO HAVE DONE THIS 👎 WHAT A CUNT 😠



Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #17 on: Today at 11:27:45 AM »





Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted

Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from themIts a good job Im absolutely fucking minted

























You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt





Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet



welching pest

You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cuntLeast with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking betwelching pest

He means Emirates Cargo crocky........ he convinced them he was a dwarf camel so he could get a cheap flight to Algeria to see Towz



Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #18 on: Today at 01:01:13 PM »



LYING AIR OWE 1 BILLION OUT.... THEY EVEN OWE 9K TO A CILDRENS HOSPICE WHO HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO ROMANIA TO LOOK AFTER SICK KIDS 👎



O LIARY DOES NOT GIVE A FUCK 👎



THE GOVERMENT SHOULD MAKE THESE CUNTS PAY THE MONEY FUCKING BACK 😠😠😠



INSTEAD THEY ARE ADVERTISING MORE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHTS ON TV 👎👎👎😠



ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE...

I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE HARD UP NOW WAITING FOR REFUNDS 👎





Imagine the interest on that money if just sat in a bank

Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:02:59 PM » I was fortunate i booked with BA, was gonna use KLM (to support teesside airport) but was dearer . I booked hotels with BA too (in USA ) so maybe that had more cover as like a package. Got money back straight away once they cancelled London JFK flight. The UK leg was cancelled 2 weeks before for some reason.

Posts: 15 182 Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:24:04 PM »







And I hadn't even booked a flight. ITIATAK.



Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:07:45 PM » That is why we used KLM. To support our local airport.
Also because I fuckin hate Dubai airport, even though the cigar shopping is superb.

I was fortunate i booked with BA, was gonna use KLM (to support teesside airport) but was dearer . I booked hotels with BA too (in USA ) so maybe that had more cover as like a package. Got money back straight away once they cancelled London JFK flight. The UK leg was cancelled 2 weeks before for some reason.

I was fortunate i booked with BA, was gonna use KLM (to support teesside airport) but was dearer . I booked hotels with BA too (in USA ) so maybe that had more cover as like a package. Got money back straight away once they cancelled London JFK flight. The UK leg was cancelled 2 weeks before for some reason.



That is why we used KLM. To support our local airport.

Re: 7 BILLION OWED..... « Reply #23 on: Today at 03:36:28 PM » THE BOTTOM LINE IS 👍

THEY HAVE HAD EVERY CUNTS PANTS DOWN 👎😠👎





