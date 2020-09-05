Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2020, 10:21:23 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 7 BILLION OWED.....  (Read 126 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 541

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:03:41 AM »
TO BRITISH TRAVELLERS WHO HAVE NOT RECIEVED REFUNDS FOR CANCELLED FLIGHTS AND HOLIDAYS  👎

LYING AIR OWE 1 BILLION OUT.... THEY EVEN OWE  9K TO A CILDRENS HOSPICE WHO HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO ROMANIA TO LOOK AFTER SICK KIDS 👎

O LIARY DOES NOT GIVE A FUCK  👎

THE GOVERMENT SHOULD MAKE THESE CUNTS PAY THE MONEY FUCKING BACK  😠😠😠

INSTEAD THEY ARE ADVERTISING MORE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHTS ON TV  👎👎👎😠

ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE...
I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE HARD UP NOW WAITING FOR REFUNDS  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 411


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:05:45 AM »
Not hard up but told by KLM it will be 90 days before they consider my refund on my US trip that I paid in full for last December!

They cancelled the fucking flights as well!

 :meltdown:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 368


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:46 AM »
Know a few who have been palmed off with come back next year for the same holiday and flight @ no charge ..

They won't pay that money out while this virus shit is going on it will bust em all. playing the long game palming people off till later dates
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 541

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:59 AM »
THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠

PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS  PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL  👎😠😠😠👎

I FUCKING HATE THIS CUNT WITH A PASSION  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 080


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:33:03 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:05:45 AM
Not hard up but told by KLM it will be 90 days before they consider my refund on my US trip that I paid in full for last December!

They cancelled the fucking flights as well!

 :meltdown:
THATS FUCKING SHOCKING FROM A HUGE AIRLINE LIKE KLM  :wanker:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 080


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:34:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:27:59 AM
THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠

PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS  PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL  👎😠😠😠👎

I FUCKING HATE THIS CUNT WITH A PASSION  👍
YES HE'S A FUCKING SMARMY CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 735


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:44:31 AM »
Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 102


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:58:36 AM »
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 080


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:04:32 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:
  mick
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 735


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:05:02 AM »
 


 :chrisk:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 102


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:05:33 AM »
 monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 368


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:11:59 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them  :unlike:


Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted  :bc:













You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt  charles charles


Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet

welching pest  charles charles charles charles charles
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 