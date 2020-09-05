Welcome,
September 05, 2020, 10:21:23 AM
7 BILLION OWED.....
Author
Topic: 7 BILLION OWED..... (Read 126 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 541
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
7 BILLION OWED.....
«
on:
Today
at 09:03:41 AM »
TO BRITISH TRAVELLERS WHO HAVE NOT RECIEVED REFUNDS FOR CANCELLED FLIGHTS AND HOLIDAYS 👎
LYING AIR OWE 1 BILLION OUT.... THEY EVEN OWE 9K TO A CILDRENS HOSPICE WHO HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO ROMANIA TO LOOK AFTER SICK KIDS 👎
O LIARY DOES NOT GIVE A FUCK 👎
THE GOVERMENT SHOULD MAKE THESE CUNTS PAY THE MONEY FUCKING BACK 😠😠😠
INSTEAD THEY ARE ADVERTISING MORE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHTS ON TV 👎👎👎😠
ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE...
I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE HARD UP NOW WAITING FOR REFUNDS 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 411
Pack o cunts
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:05:45 AM »
Not hard up but told by KLM it will be 90 days before they consider my refund on my US trip that I paid in full for last December!
They cancelled the fucking flights as well!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 368
TRUMP 2020
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:09:46 AM »
Know a few who have been palmed off with come back next year for the same holiday and flight @ no charge ..
They won't pay that money out while this virus shit is going on it will bust em all. playing the long game palming people off till later dates
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 541
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:27:59 AM »
THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠
PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL 👎😠😠😠👎
I FUCKING HATE THIS CUNT WITH A PASSION 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 080
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:33:03 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 09:05:45 AM
Not hard up but told by KLM it will be 90 days before they consider my refund on my US trip that I paid in full for last December!
They cancelled the fucking flights as well!
THATS FUCKING SHOCKING FROM A HUGE AIRLINE LIKE KLM
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 080
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:34:29 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:27:59 AM
THIS ALL MAY BE SO.... BUT LEGALLY THEY HAVE TO PAY IT BACK AFTER 14 DAYS 😠
PEOPLE FROM THE HOSPICE CHARITY HAVE WROTE NICELY TO O LIARY AND EVEN MP'S HAVE.... BUT THIS PARASITE OIRISH CUNT HAS JUST IGNORED IT ALL 👎😠😠😠👎
I FUCKING HATE THIS CUNT WITH A PASSION 👍
YES HE'S A FUCKING SMARMY CUNT
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 735
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:44:31 AM »
Still waiting for our refund from KLM too. It's been nearly three months.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 102
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:58:36 AM »
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 080
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:04:32 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 735
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:05:02 AM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 102
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:05:33 AM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 368
TRUMP 2020
Re: 7 BILLION OWED.....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:11:59 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:58:36 AM
Emirates cancelled my return flight in March and Ive had fuck all from them
Its a good job Im absolutely fucking minted
You couldn't even afford to pay a measly £50.00 bet up you scruffy cunt
Least with them flights being cancelled a few young Malasian lasses el breath a sigh of relief yer fucking bet
welching pest
Logged
