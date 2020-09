Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 937





Posts: 3 937 Another gigantic slab of FAKE NEWS « on: Today at 01:35:46 AM »



Trump, who has increased salaries for the military, secured pensions and medical assistance.



Trump, who salutes them every time he meets them.



But an unnamed source in a far left magazine says its true so clearly our unbiased and impartial BBC have to report it.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-54034707







Trump, who has been 100% vehement in his support for the military.Trump, who has increased salaries for the military, secured pensions and medical assistance.Trump, who salutes them every time he meets them.But an unnamed source in a far left magazine says its true so clearly our unbiased and impartial BBC have to report it. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China