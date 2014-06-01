Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 729





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 729Shit Stirring Cunt.

Re: LIDS AND RIFLE « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:03:37 AM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 01:24:42 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:49:34 AM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:35:16 AM Thing is monkey, as you well know, its not just riverside rifle, its monster, block21, kippers, headset, Bernie, matty, capsdave and the rest of the hippy squad.

Bunch of childish cunts





So its everyone except Lids?





Come on rick, your arse licking is getting daft now.







So its everyone except Lids?Come on rick, your arse licking is getting daft now.

The whole site is an absolute disgrace to be honest. Grown men chatting about what? Nonsense. Are you all on the dole and have too much time on your hands. Grown men writing about being 'friends' when you all have no intention. You all bring absolutely zero to a message board. Jesus Christ, the banter is at best unbearable, the worst, it is, suicidal. Grown adults sitting in a room writing such drivel. Fuck me, it isn't even funny in a Barry Crier way, it is Russ Abbot in the last year of his contract at the BBC.





The tit and clout thread is decent like.



















Ye cunt.













The tit and clout thread is decent like.Ye cunt.