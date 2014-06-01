Welcome,
September 05, 2020, 03:10:04 AM
Topic: LIDS AND RIFLE
monkeyman
LIDS AND RIFLE
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:43:46 PM
YER NEED TO STOP THIS SHITE BETWEEN YER
BE MATES AND CALL A TRUCE
IF NOT STOP THIS ARGUING AND FUCKING THIS FORUM UP
JUST DONT REPLY TO EACH OTHERS POSTS
LETS SEE WHO STARTS THE SHITE OFF THEN THAT POSTER NEEDS BANNING A LOT OF POSTERS ON ERE ARE FUCKING SICK OF IT NOW
ME AND JOHNNY ARE ON VERGE OF FLOUNCING ALSO CLEM
RIK MAYALL
Re: LIDS AND RIFLE
Today
Today at 12:35:16 AM
Thing is monkey, as you well know, its not just riverside rifle, its monster, block21, kippers, headset, Bernie, matty, capsdave and the rest of the hippy squad.
Bunch of childish cunts
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
El Capitan
Re: LIDS AND RIFLE
Today
Today at 12:49:34 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 12:35:16 AM
Thing is monkey, as you well know, its not just riverside rifle, its monster, block21, kippers, headset, Bernie, matty, capsdave and the rest of the hippy squad.
Bunch of childish cunts
So its everyone except Lids?
Come on rick, your arse licking is getting daft now
MrPorkandbean
Re: LIDS AND RIFLE
Today
Today at 01:24:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:49:34 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 12:35:16 AM
Thing is monkey, as you well know, its not just riverside rifle, its monster, block21, kippers, headset, Bernie, matty, capsdave and the rest of the hippy squad.
Bunch of childish cunts
So its everyone except Lids?
Come on rick, your arse licking is getting daft now.
The whole site is an absolute disgrace to be honest. Grown men chatting about what? Nonsense. Are you all on the dole and have too much time on your hands. Grown men writing about being 'friends' when you all have no intention. You all bring absolutely zero to a message board. Jesus Christ, the banter is at best unbearable, the worst, it is, suicidal. Grown adults sitting in a room writing such drivel. Fuck me, it isn't even funny in a Barry Crier way, it is Russ Abbot in the last year of his contract at the BBC.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: LIDS AND RIFLE
Today
Today at 02:23:49 AM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 01:24:42 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:49:34 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 12:35:16 AM
Thing is monkey, as you well know, its not just riverside rifle, its monster, block21, kippers, headset, Bernie, matty, capsdave and the rest of the hippy squad.
Bunch of childish cunts
So its everyone except Lids?
Come on rick, your arse licking is getting daft now.
The whole site is an absolute disgrace to be honest. Grown men chatting about what? Nonsense. Are you all on the dole and have too much time on your hands. Grown men writing about being 'friends' when you all have no intention. You all bring absolutely zero to a message board. Jesus Christ, the banter is at best unbearable, the worst, it is, suicidal. Grown adults sitting in a room writing such drivel. Fuck me, it isn't even funny in a Barry Crier way, it is Russ Abbot in the last year of his contract at the BBC.
Would you like a kiss?
x
