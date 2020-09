monkeyman

Online



Posts: 11 076





Posts: 11 076 LIDS AND RIFLE « on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 PM »

BE MATES AND CALL A TRUCE IF NOT STOP THIS ARGUING AND FUCKING THIS FORUM UP

JUST DONT REPLY TO EACH OTHERS POSTS LETS SEE WHO STARTS THE SHITE OFF THEN THAT POSTER NEEDS BANNING A LOT OF POSTERS ON ERE ARE FUCKING SICK OF IT NOW

ME AND JOHNNY ARE ON VERGE OF FLOUNCING ALSO CLEM YER NEED TO STOP THIS SHITE BETWEEN YERBE MATES AND CALL A TRUCEIF NOT STOP THIS ARGUING AND FUCKING THIS FORUM UPJUST DONT REPLY TO EACH OTHERS POSTSLETS SEE WHO STARTS THE SHITE OFF THEN THAT POSTER NEEDS BANNING A LOT OF POSTERS ON ERE ARE FUCKING SICK OF IT NOWME AND JOHNNY ARE ON VERGE OF FLOUNCING ALSO CLEM Logged