There were certainly some promising signs last night.

The defence needs some work though. Centre back and a proper left back for me.

I can't see that formation working week in week out. We need to be more versatile.

A ball winner in front of the defence who can pass, and I think that would give us a chance.

If we play a bit and stop launching the ball, our front two are more than capable.

They need a back up to keep them on their toes though.



If Warnock gets them four positions sorted, we will definitely compete.