Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 05, 2020, 08:10:38 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts...... (Read 124 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 729
Shit Stirring Cunt.
So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:31 PM »
......now know that we are not fuckin making the play offs.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 076
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 11:32:31 PM
......now know that we are not fuckin making the play offs.
FUCKING RIGHT MATE ME AND YOU KNOW THE FUCKING SCORE AND LIDS
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 937
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:27 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 11:32:31 PM
......now know that we are not fuckin making the play offs.
Nah, automatic
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 729
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:39 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 076
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:36 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 11:37:39 PM
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 172
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:40:05 AM »
Reported.
Swearing in thread title.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 729
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:57:22 AM »
Fuck off cunt.
It was my birthday and I was a little tipsy.
Belated happy birthday for yesterday Rick lad.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 769
UTB
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:04:50 AM »
Miss Miss, SWEARING IN THE TITLE THREAD MISS!!!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 729
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:07:17 AM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...