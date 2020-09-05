Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 05, 2020, 12:14:06 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts...... (Read 50 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 726
Shit Stirring Cunt.
So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:31 PM »
......now know that we are not fuckin making the play offs.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 076
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 11:32:31 PM
......now know that we are not fuckin making the play offs.
FUCKING RIGHT MATE ME AND YOU KNOW THE FUCKING SCORE AND LIDS
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 933
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:27 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 11:32:31 PM
......now know that we are not fuckin making the play offs.
Nah, automatic
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 726
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:39 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 076
Re: So all you fuckin ra-ra cunts......
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:36 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 11:37:39 PM
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...