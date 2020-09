RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 674





Posts: 674 Re: Been warned off « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 10:02:16 PM See your friendship with Lidds lasted a long time, Rifle...



Eh holgate me owld fruit he's showed himself up in this thread and you know it



He's still my muckeroo Eh holgate me owld fruit he's showed himself up in this thread and you know itHe's still my muckeroo Logged