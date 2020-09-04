Welcome,
September 04, 2020, 08:59:24 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
TRIFLE 👎
Author
Topic: TRIFLE 👎 (Read 98 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 532
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
TRIFLE 👎
«
on:
Today
at 07:25:51 PM »
PUTTING WRONG SCORES UP ON ERE 👎
OUT OF ORDER... JUST SHOWS YA WHAT A CUNT OF A BLOKE HE IS 👎
UTTER FUCKING TRASH 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 087
Re: TRIFLE 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:31:11 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 673
Re: TRIFLE 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:34:43 PM »
Do you and Gervinho have the same barber me owld chyna
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 218
Re: TRIFLE 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:43:42 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 07:34:43 PM
Do you and Gervinho have the same barber me owld chyna
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Login with username, password and session length
