September 05, 2020, 10:21:12 AM
Author Topic: BEN GIBSON 👍  (Read 207 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 76 541

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Yesterday at 07:15:27 PM »
PUT PEN TO PAPER TODAY  👍

SIGNED FOR THE CANARIES  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
Online Online

Posts: 753


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:18:39 PM »
Not on the team sheet. Dafcun  :unlike:
RiversideRifle
Offline Offline

Posts: 677


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:23:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:15:27 PM
PUT PEN TO PAPER TODAY  👍

SIGNED FOR THE CANARIES  👍

I will wait in anticipation for you to link the gazette kid  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 76 541

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:22:56 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 07:18:39 PM
Not on the team sheet. Dafcun  :unlike:



DONT GIVE A FUCK YOU EVEN BIGGER DAFT CUNT   :wanker:


NORWICH PLAYER THIS SEASON AND WILL BE MADE PERMANENT IF THEY GET PROMOTED WHICH THEY WILL   :like:
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
Online Online

Posts: 753


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:17:29 AM »
Will they shite. Another wild and inaccurate prediction.

Going no where with that daft, greasy, pock marked, girly voiced, kraut.
