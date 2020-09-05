Welcome,
September 05, 2020, 10:21:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BEN GIBSON 👍
Author
Topic: BEN GIBSON 👍 (Read 207 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 541
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
BEN GIBSON 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:15:27 PM »
PUT PEN TO PAPER TODAY 👍
SIGNED FOR THE CANARIES 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 753
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: BEN GIBSON 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:39 PM »
Not on the team sheet. Dafcun
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 677
Re: BEN GIBSON 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:15:27 PM
PUT PEN TO PAPER TODAY 👍
SIGNED FOR THE CANARIES 👍
I will wait in anticipation for you to link the gazette kid
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 541
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: BEN GIBSON 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:22:56 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Yesterday
at 07:18:39 PM
Not on the team sheet. Dafcun
DONT GIVE A FUCK YOU EVEN BIGGER DAFT CUNT
NORWICH PLAYER THIS SEASON AND WILL BE MADE PERMANENT IF THEY GET PROMOTED WHICH THEY WILL
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 753
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: BEN GIBSON 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:17:29 AM »
Will they shite. Another wild and inaccurate prediction.
Going no where with that daft, greasy, pock marked, girly voiced, kraut.
Logged
