Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 04, 2020, 08:59:13 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 4-3  (Read 188 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 673


View Profile
4-3
« on: Today at 07:02:43 PM »
 
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 750


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:04:29 PM »
Too slow to catch cold
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 546


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:05:58 PM »
Looks like the defending is still as shite as last season. At least they are scoring goals.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 582


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:08:47 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:05:58 PM
Looks like the defending is still as shite as last season. At least they are scoring goals.

Its about winning Billy you daft cunt check the score line didnt your dad tell you fuck all !! lost
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 546


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:12:20 PM »
Of course its about winning.However the best way to win is to keep a tight defence. Didnt you know that?
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 582


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:32:50 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:12:20 PM
Of course its about winning.However the best way to win is to keep a tight defence. Didnt you know that?

It's abot winning Billy lad. The only time a clean sheet matters is when you win 1-0. You can have a tight defence and still draw nil-nil. Go on ask your dad if he wants a tight defence or a win. souey
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 546


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:36:54 PM »
Conceding three goals at home to a lower league side does not inspire me with confidence. Boros defence last season was woeful. Im hoping Warnock will sort it out. Getting rid of Fry would help.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 711


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:16 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:12:20 PM
Of course its about winning.However the best way to win is to keep a tight defence. Didnt you know that?

No its not, the best way is to score more goals than the other cunts
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 087


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:02 PM »
Well its kind of both... thats why theres a goal at each end of the pitch
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 713


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:05:56 PM »
 mick
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 582


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:10:58 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:36:54 PM
Conceding three goals at home to a lower league side does not inspire me with confidence. Boros defence last season was woeful. Im hoping Warnock will sort it out. Getting rid of Fry would help.

It doesnt matter how many you concede Bill it's abot winning you nuggert.

Lets Simplify things Billy lad. If u punched me 3 million times but i only puched u once but manged to knock u out would your dad say well done Billy lad...for hitting that cunt 3 million times despite getting knocked out with the one punch that hit you. . If he said yes well done Billy he's as daft as U monkey
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 072


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:33:17 PM »
WHY DONT YER ALL DROP YER PANTS AND HAVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE OOH WE HAVE JUST BEAT SHREWSBURY  oleary
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 087


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:36:48 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:33:17 PM
WHY DONT YER ALL DROP YER PANTS AND HAVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE OOH WE HAVE JUST BEAT SHREWSBURY  oleary


Thats a very kind offer monkey lad  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 582


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:41:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:33:17 PM
WHY DONT YER ALL DROP YER PANTS AND HAVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE OOH WE HAVE JUST BEAT SHREWSBURY  oleary

Fuck me 'dutch' has had a few maybe he was looking for a loss rather than a win. That says alot about him souey
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 165



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:44:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:33:17 PM
WHY DONT YER ALL DROP YER PANTS AND HAVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE OOH WE HAVE JUST BEAT SHREWSBURY  oleary

Thanks for the reminder.

I'm on it.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 165



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:45:59 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:44:08 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:33:17 PM
WHY DONT YER ALL DROP YER PANTS AND HAVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE OOH WE HAVE JUST BEAT SHREWSBURY  oleary

Thanks for the reminder.

I'm on it.

DONE.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 546


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:48:52 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:10:58 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:36:54 PM
Conceding three goals at home to a lower league side does not inspire me with confidence. Boros defence last season was woeful. Im hoping Warnock will sort it out. Getting rid of Fry would help.

It doesnt matter how many you concede Bill it's abot winning you nuggert.

Lets Simplify things Billy lad. If u punched me 3 million times but i only puched u once but manged to knock u out would your dad say well done Billy lad...for hitting that cunt 3 million times despite getting knocked out with the one punch that hit you. . If he said yes well done Billy he's as daft as U monkey


Is your spelling some sort of affectation or are you semi literate?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 