Conceding three goals at home to a lower league side does not inspire me with confidence. Boros defence last season was woeful. Im hoping Warnock will sort it out. Getting rid of Fry would help.
It doesnt matter how many you concede Bill it's abot winning you nuggert.
Lets Simplify things Billy lad. If u punched me 3 million times but i only puched u once but manged to knock u out would your dad say well done Billy lad...for hitting that cunt 3 million times despite getting knocked out with the one punch that hit you. . If he said yes well done Billy he's as daft as U