|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
You failed to answer the question Ural - what is inaccurate about me saying my first game was a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at AP in 1975....like Terry said, you made yourself look an ass.
As for footballing predictions, I seem to remember being the defacto champion of the score prediction league last year.
Takes knowledge and understanding that like
That competition was null and void.
I am therefore still reigning champion.
So fuck off.
Goldby has been missing in action since I asked him why the fuck he removed the 'Official COB Prediction League' Thread.
Which means I am officially the reigning champion.
Thanks for making this official Jake. You are an absolute pip.
PS: Gramsci go suck another dick you dull Blue Nun-guzzling twat.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gramsci
|
You failed to answer the question Ural - what is inaccurate about me saying my first game was a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at AP in 1975....like Terry said, you made yourself look an ass.
As for footballing predictions, I seem to remember being the defacto champion of the score prediction league last year.
Takes knowledge and understanding that like
That competition was null and void.
I am therefore still reigning champion.
So fuck off.
Goldby has been missing in action since I asked him why the fuck he removed the 'Official COB Prediction League' Thread.
Which means I am officially the reigning champion.
Thanks for making this official Jake. You are an absolute pip.
PS: Gramsci go suck another dick you dull Blue Nun-guzzling twat.
As it stands Clem, now that it seems the prediction league will be no more, as reigning champion, I remain the champion for ever more....undisputed, never to be disputed
now go suck a blue nun's dick, you dick guzzling twat
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
You failed to answer the question Ural - what is inaccurate about me saying my first game was a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at AP in 1975....like Terry said, you made yourself look an ass.
As for footballing predictions, I seem to remember being the defacto champion of the score prediction league last year.
Takes knowledge and understanding that like
That competition was null and void.
I am therefore still reigning champion.
So fuck off.
Goldby has been missing in action since I asked him why the fuck he removed the 'Official COB Prediction League' Thread.
Which means I am officially the reigning champion.
Thanks for making this official Jake. You are an absolute pip.
PS: Gramsci go suck another dick you dull Blue Nun-guzzling twat.
As it stands Clem, now that it seems the prediction league will be no more, as reigning champion, I remain the champion for ever more....undisputed, never to be disputed
now go suck a blue nun's dick, you dick guzzling twat
Nuns don't have dicks. They are women.
You know-nowt lower middle class Millie-Tant spacker.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Ural, you are a bot of a knob like
Still waiting for an explanation as to what the inaccuracies were with regard to my OP - 1-0 Liverpool, Ayresome park 1/11/75......are you gonna suck it up and apologise for your miscreant behaviour?
Think Nob Tickles is calling for you Anthony...
Trot along - there's a good girl
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|