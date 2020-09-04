Gramsci

I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975, where we lost 1-0 to Liverpool. In those 45 years I have seen plenty of ups and downs for the Boro.



During the "golden years" we reportedly had the highest earner in the Premier League in our team (Boksic), quite incredible for a club like ours.



Those days have long gone, we can't even count ourselves as one of the big Championship clubs now, in terms of finances, nor quality of squad.



I for one am not into the idea of foreign investment...despite what people say about Steve Gibson, for me there is a sense of pride that a Teessider runs the club.



So what is the way forward for Boro? How do we get back in the Prem and just simply hold our own there, like we have done for many of the 45 years I have supported the club - I would be happy with a steady 12-15th place finish every season in the Prem, as I am sure everyone would on here....the odd cup run thrown in, maybe even another trophy. But what is the best way forward?



For me, it is simple - we have this "1st class" academy and training facility. Just throw the kids in at the deep end. It is obvious the transfer market is like the housing market at the moment - fuck all worth buying, because it is overpriced shite...despite us being in the deepest depression ever faced....fuck buying a 2 bed terrace, when you can build your own mansion from scratch, given the right high quality materials



Build this "mansion" around the likes of Spence, Coulson, Pears, Walker, Wood, O'Neill, Folarin - not just the odd subs appearance, but give them a proper run in the team like Spence and Coulson had. Why the fuck we persevered with the likes of Clayton and Friend last year, in fact for the last few years, is beyond me....get the young lads in, alongside experienced players like Howson and McNair and we could become the Championship Class of 92



from where we ended ,top 10 will be a huge leap but doable with The Colin





Now fuck off For the first time in years we have a "proper" manager who is already fucking off dodgepot players & agents , this will create a better culture & players without clubs will get a reality check sharpish.
from where we ended ,top 10 will be a huge leap but doable with The Colin
Now fuck off

Agree with what you're saying



Be like an entire new squad as Warlock will get tonnes more out of the players than the previous few managers we've had



Good post Gramsci lad
Agree with what you're saying
Be like an entire new squad as Warlock will get tonnes more out of the players than the previous few managers we've had
UTB

So basically give the young lads a chance ..



Earth shattering shit Gramsci



So basically give the young lads a chance ..
Earth shattering shit Gramsci
Deffo Ton thread this

Posts: 12 720Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Boro FC Football Thread Starter for 10 « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:10:47 AM » I think Warnock will get more out of the players/team.

With the squad we currently have though, I don't think they will make a play-off place.

With the squad we currently have though, I don't think they will make a play-off place.
Three decent additions might put us in with a shout though.

I'm in Bill Buxtons corner all the way



Boro under Gibson is as stale as Ridsdales slippers has been for years



Jobs for the boys working environment



Sticks his oar in on who the managers should be buying



Dwindling crowds



Overpriced to fuck for a so community club in the sat in one of the poorest regions



lost count of the managers he has been through past 10 years



He even had the ultra loyal red faction up in arms not long back telling em they could not stand up anymore



Gramsci just talks a load of shite
I'm in Bill Buxtons corner all the way
Boro under Gibson is as stale as Ridsdales slippers has been for years
Jobs for the boys working environment
Sticks his oar in on who the managers should be buying
Dwindling crowds
Overpriced to fuck for a so community club in the sat in one of the poorest regions
lost count of the managers he has been through past 10 years
He even had the ultra loyal red faction up in arms not long back telling em they could not stand up anymore
Boro's going no where until he fucks off .