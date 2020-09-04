Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 04, 2020, 12:57:27 PM
Boro FC Football Thread Starter for 10
Gramsci
« on: Today at 09:30:23 AM »
By popular demand, I have been asked by one of the more upstanding members of the board to start a thread about Boro...here goes


I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975, where we lost 1-0 to Liverpool. In those 45 years I have seen plenty of ups and downs for the Boro.

During the "golden years" we reportedly had the highest earner in the Premier League in our team (Boksic), quite incredible for a club like ours.

Those days have long gone, we can't even count ourselves as one of the big Championship clubs now, in terms of finances, nor quality of squad.

I for one am not into the idea of foreign investment...despite what people say about Steve Gibson, for me there is a sense of pride that a Teessider runs the club.

So what is the way forward for Boro? How do we get back in the Prem and just simply hold our own there, like we have done for many of the 45 years I have supported the club - I would be happy with a steady 12-15th place finish every season in the Prem, as I am sure everyone would on here....the odd cup run thrown in, maybe even another trophy. But what is the best way forward?

For me, it is simple - we have this "1st class" academy and training facility. Just throw the kids in at the deep end. It is obvious the transfer market is like the housing market at the moment - fuck all worth buying, because it is overpriced shite...despite us being in the deepest depression ever faced....fuck buying a 2 bed terrace, when you can build your own mansion from scratch, given the right high quality materials  

Build this "mansion" around the likes of Spence, Coulson, Pears, Walker, Wood, O'Neill, Folarin - not just the odd subs appearance, but give them a proper run in the team like Spence and Coulson had. Why the fuck we persevered with the likes of Clayton and Friend last year, in fact for the last few years, is beyond me....get the young lads in, alongside experienced players like Howson and McNair and we could become the Championship Class of 92  :pope2:

Over to the Boro experts  mcl
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:37:01 AM »
Fuck off ye boring cunt.



 
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:43:05 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:37:01 AM
Fuck off ye boring cunt.



 

  mcl

Good lad JT, that's the spirit  :meltdown:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:45:18 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:23 AM
By popular demand, I have been asked by one of the more upstanding members of the board to start a thread about Boro...here goes


Are you smalltown?

Fantasy Island - no cunt speaks to you

 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:47:23 AM »
 jc



 monkey
Logged
Gingerpig
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:48:21 AM »
For the first time in years we have a "proper" manager who is already fucking off  dodgepot players & agents , this will create a better culture & players without clubs will get a reality check sharpish.
from where we ended ,top 10 will be a huge leap but doable with The Colin  :mido:


Now fuck off  :alf:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:12:57 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:23 AM

I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975, where we lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

We didn't, we won 1-0
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:19:28 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:12:57 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:23 AM

I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975, where we lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

We didn't, we won 1-0

Top correcting TC!

He'll argue it was November 75 and not the April 75 though

Cos he's a deceitful cunt

 :pd:
 :like:
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:28 AM »
Good post Gramsci lad  :like:

Agree with what you're saying

Be like an entire new squad as Warlock will get tonnes more out of the players than the previous few managers we've had

UTB
Logged
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:04:29 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:23 AM
By popular demand, I have been asked by one of the more upstanding members of the board to start a thread about Boro...here goes


I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975 ... Lots of waffling shite


 get the young lads in, alongside experienced players like Howson and McNair and we could become the Championship Class of 92  :pope2:

Over to the Boro experts  mcl




So basically give the young lads a chance .. 

Earth shattering shit Gramsci 

Deffo Ton thread this  :duh:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:10:08 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:19:28 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:12:57 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:23 AM

I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975, where we lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

We didn't, we won 1-0

Top correcting TC!

He'll argue it was November 75 and not the April 75 though

Cos he's a deceitful cunt

 :pd:
 :like:

 :alf:

I was 8 years old but I remember the win in April, can't remember seeing us lose in November, must have missed the game. Anyway I just assumed he meant the '75 season.
Sorry Gramsci.

Shouldn't assume, it makes an ASS out of U and ME.

 jc
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:10:47 AM »
I think Warnock will get more out of the players/team.
With the squad we currently have though, I don't think they will make a play-off place.
Three decent additions might put us in with a shout though.
Logged
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:24:52 AM »
Gramsci just talks a load of shite  :unlike:

I'm in Bill Buxtons corner all the way  :like:

Boro under Gibson is as stale as Ridsdales slippers has been for years

Jobs for the boys working environment

Sticks his oar in on who the managers should be buying

Dwindling crowds

Overpriced to fuck for a so community club in the sat in one of the poorest regions

lost count of the managers he has been through past 10 years

He even had the ultra loyal red faction up in arms not long back telling em they could not stand up anymore

Boro's going no where until he fucks off .
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:30:09 AM »
Youre not even interested in football are you crocky?  :pd:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 338


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:45:01 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:30:09 AM
Youre not even interested in football are you crocky?  :pd:




Got medals for football how many have you got rent boy  :matty:


Been to more matches than you  :like:


Keep your stupid trap shut  sshhh
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:54:06 AM »
What medals have you got Crocky lad?
Logged
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:54:29 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:30:09 AM
Youre not even interested in football are you crocky?  :pd:








Logged off and slithered back under the rock  :matty:

 charles charles charles charles charles


 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:55:08 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:45:01 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:30:09 AM
Youre not even interested in football are you crocky?  :pd:




Got medals for football how many have you got rent boy  :matty:


Been to more matches than you  :like:


Keep your stupid trap shut  sshhh


Course you have sockets pal  charles




Beer me bud  :beer:
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:48:03 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:19:28 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:12:57 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:23 AM

I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975, where we lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

We didn't, we won 1-0

Top correcting TC!

He'll argue it was November 75 and not the April 75 though

Cos he's a deceitful cunt

 :pd:
 :like:

What the fuck are you on about you absolute whopper? November 1st 1975 McDermott goal late on, fireworks getting launched from the Holgate end all game, how is that deceitful
Check yaself before ya wreck yaself  :alf:

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/878
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:50:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:10:08 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:19:28 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:12:57 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:23 AM

I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975, where we lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

We didn't, we won 1-0

Top correcting TC!

He'll argue it was November 75 and not the April 75 though

Cos he's a deceitful cunt

 :pd:
 :like:

 :alf:

I was 8 years old but I remember the win in April, can't remember seeing us lose in November, must have missed the game. Anyway I just assumed he meant the '75 season.
Sorry Gramsci.

Shouldn't assume, it makes an ASS out of U and ME.

 jc

Very dignified of you to apologise TC, 75-76 season.

Ural makes an ass out of himself without the help of others  jc
Logged
