I first went to Ayresome Park in 1975, where we lost 1-0 to Liverpool. In those 45 years I have seen plenty of ups and downs for the Boro.



During the "golden years" we reportedly had the highest earner in the Premier League in our team (Boksic), quite incredible for a club like ours.



Those days have long gone, we can't even count ourselves as one of the big Championship clubs now, in terms of finances, nor quality of squad.



I for one am not into the idea of foreign investment...despite what people say about Steve Gibson, for me there is a sense of pride that a Teessider runs the club.



So what is the way forward for Boro? How do we get back in the Prem and just simply hold our own there, like we have done for many of the 45 years I have supported the club - I would be happy with a steady 12-15th place finish every season in the Prem, as I am sure everyone would on here....the odd cup run thrown in, maybe even another trophy. But what is the best way forward?



For me, it is simple - we have this "1st class" academy and training facility. Just throw the kids in at the deep end. It is obvious the transfer market is like the housing market at the moment - fuck all worth buying, because it is overpriced shite...despite us being in the deepest depression ever faced....fuck buying a 2 bed terrace, when you can build your own mansion from scratch, given the right high quality materials



Build this "mansion" around the likes of Spence, Coulson, Pears, Walker, Wood, O'Neill, Folarin - not just the odd subs appearance, but give them a proper run in the team like Spence and Coulson had. Why the fuck we persevered with the likes of Clayton and Friend last year, in fact for the last few years, is beyond me....get the young lads in, alongside experienced players like Howson and McNair and we could become the Championship Class of 92



