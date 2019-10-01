Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Tesla is here apparently  (Read 310 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Posts: 697


« on: Today at 07:49:53 AM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/will-most-people-be-driving-a-tesla-in-2022.7714/ :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 3 918


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:10:30 AM »
Yeah, good for him.

I'm just gonna pop down to Tesco in my Lambo to pick up a pint of milk.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 507

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:12:29 AM »
SHAME HE'S ONLY RENTING IT  😂😂😂

HASN'T GOT THE 40K PIE & MASH TO PAY FOR IT  👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 3 981


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:37:35 AM »
They do look bloody fantastic.


I'll stick to my road bike though.
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 507

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:41:38 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:37:35 AM
They do look bloody fantastic.


I'll stick to my road bike though.


THEY DO   :like:


TILL HARTLEY FUCKING HARE GETS BEHIND THE WHEEL   charles charles charles
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
evilghost
*****
Posts: 2 661


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:19:50 AM »
Does he really have it though lol
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 3 918


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:20:51 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:37:35 AM
They do look bloody fantastic.


I'll stick to my road bike though.


Apart from the big screen they're cheap and plasticy inside and the ride quality is pretty shit too.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Posts: 7 667


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:26:07 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:37:35 AM
They do look bloody fantastic.




 klins
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 507

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:28:46 AM »
LOOK NO DIFFERENT TO A MERC OR BMW  👎

NOW A MASERATI 👍

NOW YER TALKING 👍😎👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 12 720


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:38:25 AM »
I'll stick to me fuckin transit.




 :like:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 818


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:45:41 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:26:07 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:37:35 AM
They do look bloody fantastic.




 klins

A car for people who don't like cars.  :unlike:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Posts: 7 401


Pack o cunts


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:47:58 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:28:46 AM
LOOK NO DIFFERENT TO A MERC OR BMW  👎

NOW A MASERATI 👍

NOW YER TALKING 👍😎👍

You clearly shop at the Budget end of the Mercedes Range....

 klins
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Posts: 7 667


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:06:56 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:28:46 AM
LOOK NO DIFFERENT TO A MERC OR BMW  👎

NOW A MASERATI 👍

NOW YER TALKING 👍😎👍

They look like a shit Mazda hatchback that someone's chored the bumpers off.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Teamboro
*****
Posts: 1 155



« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:15:00 AM »
I'll stick with my TDi choke ya fuckers  :chrisk: :chrisk:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Posts: 7 401


Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:15:59 AM »
Nobby Barnes getting stuck in over there...

'Guess you'll be ragging your Tesla all over with it being just a hire car....'

 :alf: :alf: :alf:

 :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
daftjim
*****
Posts: 2 519


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:22:41 AM »
Oh look a Flyme post.

Is this place so shyte that you have to keep copying their content?  :nige:
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 76 507

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:06:43 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 10:22:41 AM
Oh look a Flyme post.

Is this place so shyte that you have to keep copying their content?  :nige:

FUCK OFF JIM YOU PEDANTIC CUNT  👎

WE LOVE LAFFING AT THE GINGER PRICK  👍😂😂😂👍

AFTER ALL HE SLATED EVERY CUNT ON ERE  👎

NO CUNT LIKES HIM OVER THERE NEITHER  👎

I HOPE HE TAKES CARE OF THAT HIRE CAR. 😂😂😂😂😂

OR MR MUSK MIGHT KNOCK HIS TOMBSTONES OUT  😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
M A G A
*****
Posts: 1 338


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:07:39 AM »
 charles charles charles
Steboro
*****
Posts: 3 422


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:12:45 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:20:51 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:37:35 AM
They do look bloody fantastic.


I'll stick to my road bike though.


Apart from the big screen they're cheap and plasticy inside and the ride quality is pretty shit too.



Agree on the gimmick look on the inside for sure.

I thought the ride was great and the pickup is insane.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Posts: 7 667


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:13:09 AM »
Smartened himself up now he's got a Tossla..
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
sockets
M A G A
*****
Posts: 1 338


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:53:16 AM »
 
calamity
*****
Posts: 8 318


« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:06:29 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:38:25 AM
I'll stick to fuckin me tranny.




 :like:

Fixed, before Clem wakes up   
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Posts: 15 017



« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:34:04 PM »
The COB position has moved from lying ginger cunt, in yer dreams,fantasist dreamworld twat to theyre shite, wouldnt want one
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Posts: 739


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:40:10 PM »
They look like a slightly elongated VW Beetle.

Plastic yank crap 💩
sockets
M A G A
*****
Posts: 1 338


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:52:48 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:34:04 PM
The COB position has moved from lying ginger cunt, in yer dreams,fantasist dreamworld twat to theyre shite, wouldnt want one









He is a  lying ginger cunt,   everyone knows it  :like:

Only electric cars he will be sat in is the dodgems  charles

If by a miracle hes in a Telsa its one rented for a day .. the cunts sat posting shite all day every day like the 1200 an hour towzer full of bovine cack 

Few year ago he wrote on here just before he fled to bore me how he hated his drive home cos the cars a rot box and the radio don't work

Next thing he's on bore me driving a top of the range Merc what he's had a few years

wanker came back on here and deleted his rot box thread

fucking lying cunt is all he is

