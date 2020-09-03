Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 979 90% of Covid test are rubbish « on: September 03, 2020, 08:45:55 PM »



The biggest over reaction in recorded human history.





Top US virologists have been stunned by revelations about the laxity of the US Covid testing regimen. It turns out that tests that deliver a simple binary positive or negative result are not fit for purpose, as they tell us nothing about the contagiousness of each person.



Data from three US states  New York, Nevada and Massachusetts  shows that when the amount of the virus found in a person is taken into account, up to 90 percent of people who have tested positive should actually have been negative, as they are carrying only tiny amounts of the virus, are not contagious, pose no risk to others, and have no need to isolate.



https://www.rt.com/op-ed/499816-positive-covid-virus-contagious/ Its all fake. The truth will out eventually.The biggest over reaction in recorded human history.





Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 979 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #1 on: September 03, 2020, 08:54:56 PM » But using such a ridiculously sensitive test means that the faintest traces of a dead virus, or even leftovers from previous infections, can result in a positive. Professor Juliet Morrison, a University of California virologist, said that even a limit of 35 PCR cycles is too high, let alone 40. She said she was shocked that people would think that 40 could represent a positive. But apparently, pretty much everyone in the US Covid brain trust took exactly that on faith.



Why would health professionals around the world knowingly accept this?



Who is paying their wages? Pulling the strings?



Its now beyond any reasonable doubt we are being played.

Its now beyond any reasonable doubt we are being played.





Gramsci

Posts: 8 250 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #2 on: September 03, 2020, 09:13:38 PM »



Have you ever thought of just not bothering people with these posts Bob. No one really cares what you have to say on every major subject that you aim to "educate" us on. Move it on. focus on happiness....it comes from within you know....and what worries me is you seem to carry around a bitter burden with you.

Lighten up, laugh at how shit your football team is....breathe in some fresh air, listen to the birds sing, watch a tree sway in the wind, walk in the countryside without aim nor worry.....just do summit that means you lay off the hours and hours of searching the internet for spurious data/opinion that aims to back up your argument that no one on this rather obscure football message board actually cares about.



Otherwise the futility of your present existence may bite you on the arse one day and you look back on the incredible amount of time you have spent on here trying to win a point or ridicule another poster's opinion....and end up thinking to yourself, fuck was it really worth all the effort? Well it wasn't Bob, so move it on Have you ever thought of just not bothering people with these posts Bob. No one really cares what you have to say on every major subject that you aim to "educate" us on. Move it on. focus on happiness....it comes from within you know....and what worries me is you seem to carry around a bitter burden with you.Lighten up, laugh at how shit your football team is....breathe in some fresh air, listen to the birds sing, watch a tree sway in the wind, walk in the countryside without aim nor worry.....just do summit that means you lay off the hours and hours of searching the internet for spurious data/opinion that aims to back up your argument that no one on this rather obscure football message board actually cares about.Otherwise the futility of your present existence may bite you on the arse one day and you look back on the incredible amount of time you have spent on here trying to win a point or ridicule another poster's opinion....and end up thinking to yourself, fuck was it really worth all the effort? Well it wasn't Bob, so move it on Logged

Don pepe

Posts: 726 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #4 on: September 03, 2020, 09:22:06 PM » So who is to say whats worthy of posting and whats not? You may genuinely have his best interests at heart and its be a fine thing if you did (not saying he needs it at all) but are you willing to apply that consideration to all posters on all topics? For individual wellbeing should we foresake discussions on any significant current affairs? Immigration, BLM, the middle east, the normalisation of paedophilia, brexit? I personally would be quite happy to see most of those topics which have been done to death never discussed again save for the sexualisation of children which we cannot ignore in order to protect them.



If we have a board thats boro/football/sports, local issues etc id be quite happy with that. And liddles food amd thunders fanny posts. Be sound Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 250 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #5 on: September 03, 2020, 09:32:28 PM »

It's fucking boring and depressing....if you wanna debate this shit, then surely would one not be better served on a site where that is the purpose of its being?



I would have thought the majority of people come on here for a little...ahem...light relief Fair comment Don......but don't you think it gets all a bit, well, fucking downbeat and boring. This is a football forum and a place to have a bit of craic....Bob aint got no craic it seems. His posts revolve around Covid, Immigration and his hatred of anyone who has views that are, how can I say, left of right?It's fucking boring and depressing....if you wanna debate this shit, then surely would one not be better served on a site where that is the purpose of its being?I would have thought the majority of people come on here for a little...ahem...light relief Logged

Don pepe

Posts: 726 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #6 on: September 03, 2020, 09:50:40 PM » Yeah that was definitely the attraction of this board - daft laugh like fmttm was years ago before it got dull as fuck. Its better when its mot so serious i agree - without descending into the nonsense of the character posters that is

Gramsci

Posts: 8 250 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #7 on: September 03, 2020, 09:57:15 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on September 03, 2020, 09:50:40 PM Yeah that was definitely the attraction of this board - daft laugh like fmttm was years ago before it got dull as fuck. Its better when its mot so serious i agree - without descending into the nonsense of the character posters that is



I'd agree with all that



Never been a poster on FMMTTM so can't comment on it



Liddle's shots of his tea keep me well entertained....more of them, less of of the heavy shit and we are heading in the right direction



I'd agree with all thatNever been a poster on FMMTTM so can't comment on itLiddle's shots of his tea keep me well entertained....more of them, less of of the heavy shit and we are heading in the right direction Logged

sockets



TRUMP 2020





Posts: 1 387TRUMP 2020 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #8 on: September 03, 2020, 10:07:28 PM » Least Bob keeps the board going



How many threads do you start like Gramsci



all I see u do is pop up to moan like a little lefty bitch now n again





start some good threads Gramsci kick us off with a good Boro one like you say its a footy board





Go on Gramski entertain us all



Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 612 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #13 on: September 04, 2020, 01:29:15 AM » Bob is right sadly.

However Id go even further and say that as theyve never proved the existence of a virus, they certainly dont have a gold master to reference every single PCR test against so no matter how many cycles they take it will always be inaccurate.



Boris will eventually have to answer this question. The answer should be box office Logged

Tintin

Posts: 397 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #14 on: September 04, 2020, 06:53:49 AM » Here in Melbourne last month, member of staff at my mothers nursing home tested positive to this highly contagious virus.

Everyone, full on Corporal Jones lock down.

13 people deemed to have had close contact with victim.

Not one of them found to be infected.

Something NQR.

Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 979 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #15 on: September 04, 2020, 07:48:13 AM » This is absolute classic gaslighting by the government/media complex.



1. Inflate the covid death numbers and present data you know is exaggerated/fraudulent for deaths and cases.



2. Constantly scaremonger people to keep the fear high, bringing in face masks when the virus is clinically dead.



3. Then ask people why they have not returned to the office yet, despite this not being their decision most of the time. It is up to the company whom employs who is also considering the risks and the potential of being sued.



Logged





Flar

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone





Posts: 5 463I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #16 on: September 04, 2020, 08:37:03 AM » If you were trying to scare a population, a visible icon of fear (ie a mask) would be a very effective way to do it.

El Capitan

Posts: 43 136 Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish « Reply #19 on: September 04, 2020, 10:58:22 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 04, 2020, 07:48:13 AM This is absolute classic gaslighting by the government/media complex.



1. Inflate the covid death numbers and present data you know is exaggerated/fraudulent for deaths and cases.



2. Constantly scaremonger people to keep the fear high, bringing in face masks when the virus is clinically dead.



3. Then ask people why they have not returned to the office yet, despite this not being their decision most of the time. It is up to the company whom employs who is also considering the risks and the potential of being sued.













And what would be the motive for governments around the world doing this?