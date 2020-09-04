Welcome,
September 04, 2020, 08:00:50 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
90% of Covid test are rubbish
Author
Topic: 90% of Covid test are rubbish (Read 253 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 912
90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:55 PM
Its all fake. The truth will out eventually.
The biggest over reaction in recorded human history.
Top US virologists have been stunned by revelations about the laxity of the US Covid testing regimen. It turns out that tests that deliver a simple binary positive or negative result are not fit for purpose, as they tell us nothing about the contagiousness of each person.
Data from three US states New York, Nevada and Massachusetts shows that when the amount of the virus found in a person is taken into account, up to 90 percent of people who have tested positive should actually have been negative, as they are carrying only tiny amounts of the virus, are not contagious, pose no risk to others, and have no need to isolate.
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/499816-positive-covid-virus-contagious/
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 912
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:54:56 PM
But using such a ridiculously sensitive test means that the faintest traces of a dead virus, or even leftovers from previous infections, can result in a positive. Professor Juliet Morrison, a University of California virologist, said that even a limit of 35 PCR cycles is too high, let alone 40. She said she was shocked that people would think that 40 could represent a positive. But apparently, pretty much everyone in the US Covid brain trust took exactly that on faith.
Why would health professionals around the world knowingly accept this?
Who is paying their wages? Pulling the strings?
Its now beyond any reasonable doubt we are being played.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 220
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:38 PM
Have you ever thought of just not bothering people with these posts Bob. No one really cares what you have to say on every major subject that you aim to "educate" us on. Move it on. focus on happiness....it comes from within you know....and what worries me is you seem to carry around a bitter burden with you.
Lighten up, laugh at how shit your football team is....breathe in some fresh air, listen to the birds sing, watch a tree sway in the wind, walk in the countryside without aim nor worry.....just do summit that means you lay off the hours and hours of searching the internet for spurious data/opinion that aims to back up your argument that no one on this rather obscure football message board actually cares about.
Otherwise the futility of your present existence may bite you on the arse one day and you look back on the incredible amount of time you have spent on here trying to win a point or ridicule another poster's opinion....and end up thinking to yourself, fuck was it really worth all the effort? Well it wasn't Bob, so move it on
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 220
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:47 PM
only looking out for you Bob....me owld fruit
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 706
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:06 PM
So who is to say whats worthy of posting and whats not? You may genuinely have his best interests at heart and its be a fine thing if you did (not saying he needs it at all) but are you willing to apply that consideration to all posters on all topics? For individual wellbeing should we foresake discussions on any significant current affairs? Immigration, BLM, the middle east, the normalisation of paedophilia, brexit? I personally would be quite happy to see most of those topics which have been done to death never discussed again save for the sexualisation of children which we cannot ignore in order to protect them.
If we have a board thats boro/football/sports, local issues etc id be quite happy with that. And liddles food amd thunders fanny posts. Be sound
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 220
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:28 PM
Fair comment Don......but don't you think it gets all a bit, well, fucking downbeat and boring. This is a football forum and a place to have a bit of craic....Bob aint got no craic it seems. His posts revolve around Covid, Immigration and his hatred of anyone who has views that are, how can I say, left of right?
It's fucking boring and depressing....if you wanna debate this shit, then surely would one not be better served on a site where that is the purpose of its being?
I would have thought the majority of people come on here for a little...ahem...light relief
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 706
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:40 PM
Yeah that was definitely the attraction of this board - daft laugh like fmttm was years ago before it got dull as fuck. Its better when its mot so serious i agree - without descending into the nonsense of the character posters that is
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 220
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:15 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 09:50:40 PM
Yeah that was definitely the attraction of this board - daft laugh like fmttm was years ago before it got dull as fuck. Its better when its mot so serious i agree - without descending into the nonsense of the character posters that is
I'd agree with all that
Never been a poster on FMMTTM so can't comment on it
Liddle's shots of his tea keep me well entertained....more of them, less of of the heavy shit and we are heading in the right direction
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 329
TRUMP 2020
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:28 PM
Least Bob keeps the board going
How many threads do you start like Gramsci
all I see u do is pop up to moan like a little lefty bitch now n again
start some good threads Gramsci kick us off with a good Boro one like you say its a footy board
Go on Gramski entertain us all
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 912
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:43 PM
Previously giving it the pseudo hard man act and now your concerned for me Dr Gobshyte?
This is a forum, hardly any threads are football related. You don't have to read my posts. They're here for my enjoyment, not yours.
Now jog on, you teletubby cunt.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 912
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:58 PM
Oh and 'quelle surprise' Dr Gobshyte has nothing to contribute on the thread topic.
He has no concern that 90% of Covid tests are basically bullshit. Nope, this news is of no concern to Dr Gobshyte. As we all know the leftist mantra is to parrot the science that fits the radical marxist agenda and ignore that which doesn't.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 167
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:59 PM
Tell me what killed my brother on Monday then?
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 167
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:24 PM
Tell my why if its all bullshit this covid why we are struggling to repatriate his body?
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 609
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:29:15 AM
Bob is right sadly.
However Id go even further and say that as theyve never proved the existence of a virus, they certainly dont have a gold master to reference every single PCR test against so no matter how many cycles they take it will always be inaccurate.
Boris will eventually have to answer this question. The answer should be box office
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 397
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:53:49 AM
Here in Melbourne last month, member of staff at my mothers nursing home tested positive to this highly contagious virus.
Everyone, full on Corporal Jones lock down.
13 people deemed to have had close contact with victim.
Not one of them found to be infected.
Something NQR.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 912
Re: 90% of Covid test are rubbish
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:48:13 AM
This is absolute classic gaslighting by the government/media complex.
1. Inflate the covid death numbers and present data you know is exaggerated/fraudulent for deaths and cases.
2. Constantly scaremonger people to keep the fear high, bringing in face masks when the virus is clinically dead.
3. Then ask people why they have not returned to the office yet, despite this not being their decision most of the time. It is up to the company whom employs who is also considering the risks and the potential of being sued.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
