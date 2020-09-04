Have you ever thought of just not bothering people with these posts Bob. No one really cares what you have to say on every major subject that you aim to "educate" us on. Move it on. focus on happiness....it comes from within you know....and what worries me is you seem to carry around a bitter burden with you.
Lighten up, laugh at how shit your football team is....breathe in some fresh air, listen to the birds sing, watch a tree sway in the wind, walk in the countryside without aim nor worry.....just do summit that means you lay off the hours and hours of searching the internet for spurious data/opinion that aims to back up your argument that no one on this rather obscure football message board actually cares about.
Otherwise the futility of your present existence may bite you on the arse one day and you look back on the incredible amount of time you have spent on here trying to win a point or ridicule another poster's opinion....and end up thinking to yourself, fuck was it really worth all the effort? Well it wasn't Bob, so move it on