September 03, 2020, 07:14:43 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TONIGHT THE VOID OPENS
Author
Topic: TONIGHT THE VOID OPENS (Read 65 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 960
TONIGHT THE VOID OPENS
«
on:
Today
at 06:31:54 PM »
AND I WILL ENTER THE VOID 👹👺👹👺
I WILL NOT BE SEEN ON THIS BOARD AGAIN FOR 72 HOURS AND I WILL COME BACK STRONGER AND LONGER 👹👺👹👺
*ENTER THE VOID*👹👺👹👺
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 816
Re: TONIGHT THE VOID OPENS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:37:15 PM »
Shite crack this to be honest mate.
Some of your banter is good but this void stuff is well wide of the mark.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 960
Re: TONIGHT THE VOID OPENS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:51:41 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 06:37:15 PM
Shite crack this to be honest mate.
Some of your banter is good but this void stuff is well wide of the mark.
THATS I WILL BE BACK STRONGER AND FOR LONGER
*ENTER THE VOID* 👹👺👹👺
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 423
Re: TONIGHT THE VOID OPENS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:58:37 PM »
Make it 72 weeks - give us all a rest from your razor sharp wit....
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 654
Re: TONIGHT THE VOID OPENS
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:59:47 PM »
Dance like nobody's watching mate
Beer me bud
Logged
