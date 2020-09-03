Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: TONIGHT THE VOID OPENS
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
AND I WILL ENTER THE VOID 👹👺👹👺

I WILL NOT BE SEEN ON THIS BOARD AGAIN FOR 72 HOURS AND I WILL COME BACK STRONGER AND LONGER 👹👺👹👺

*ENTER THE VOID*👹👺👹👺
Bernie
Shite crack this to be honest mate.

Some of your banter is good but this void stuff is well wide of the mark.

 :unlike:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 06:37:15 PM
Shite crack this to be honest mate.

Some of your banter is good but this void stuff is well wide of the mark.

 :unlike:

THATS I WILL BE BACK STRONGER AND FOR LONGER

*ENTER THE VOID* 👹👺👹👺
Holgateoldskool
Make it 72 weeks - give us all a rest from your razor sharp wit....
RiversideRifle
Dance like nobody's watching mate  :ponce:


Beer me bud  :beer:
