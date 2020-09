Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 03, 2020, 04:43:16 PM

He's a good bloke who entertained me owld nana so let's leave him out of any squabbles yeah

LIDS DID IS BIT ALSO GETTING PEOPLES GROCERY'S IN ITS ABOUT TIME YER STOPPED CALLING HIM

I offered the olive branch and he declined and he often starts the threads about meI'm willing to be muckeroos with him big time mates