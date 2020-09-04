Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: THESE TROLLS..... SAME CRAP EVERYDAY...  (Read 549 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 513

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Yesterday at 03:54:10 PM »
LUCINDA
HIDING IN THE BOGS
LIVE ABOVE TESCO GARAGE
YOU AND RIK BUM EACH OTHER
LIDS THE WIFEBEATER
SHOPS AT THE RANGE
SHOPS AT DURNELL
OLD MAN WITH FLABBY TITS






FUCK ME HOW MANY DEAD HORSES THESE TROLL CUNTS GONNA FLOG  😂😂😂

IT'S BORDERING ON REPETITIVE NOW 😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
tunstall
Posts: 3 711


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:59:52 PM »
put a pic up of tonights tea mate

that'll give em something new to have a go at
Bernie
Posts: 5 823


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:16:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:54:10 PM
LUCINDA
HIDING IN THE BOGS
LIVE ABOVE TESCO GARAGE
YOU AND RIK BUM EACH OTHER
LIDS THE WIFEBEATER
SHOPS AT THE RANGE
SHOPS AT DURNELL
OLD MAN WITH FLABBY TITS



Truth Hurts  mcl
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 157


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:23:05 PM »
Sad thing, the daft cunts who are all lefties all side with each other when it comes to you Lids. Yet the daft cunts have groomed a right winger Bernard in to their pack. All in the name of getting at Liddle.

Scooby Doo is less confused than these daft cunts
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
Posts: 659


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:26:03 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:23:05 PM
Sad thing, the daft cunts who are all lefties all side with each other when it comes to you Lids. Yet the daft cunts have groomed a right winger Bernard in to their pack. All in the name of getting at Liddle.

Scooby Doo is less confused than these daft cunts



How many threads is this now? Why spam the board 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 960


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:27:59 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:23:05 PM
Sad thing, the daft cunts who are all lefties all side with each other when it comes to you Lids. Yet the daft cunts have groomed a right winger Bernard in to their pack. All in the name of getting at Liddle.

Scooby Doo is less confused than these daft cunts

LIDS IF YOU HAVE AN ARSE RIK HAS BEN AND JERRYS 👅👅👅👅👅


*ENTER THE VOID*
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 157


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:32:02 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 04:27:59 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:23:05 PM
Sad thing, the daft cunts who are all lefties all side with each other when it comes to you Lids. Yet the daft cunts have groomed a right winger Bernard in to their pack. All in the name of getting at Liddle.

Scooby Doo is less confused than these daft cunts

LIDS IF YOU HAVE AN ARSE RIK HAS BEN AND JERRYS 👅👅👅👅👅


*ENTER THE VOID*

and that means exactly .... what?

fucking cock
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:44:52 PM »
I feel your pain brother.

Getting people on here to accept flabby floppers has been an up hill struggle.

 rava

MONKEH now loves them but THUNDER etc remain obsessed with crappy tiny and fake titties.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Posts: 11 068


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:50:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:44:52 PM
I feel your pain brother.

Getting people on here to accept flabby floppers has been an up hill struggle.

 rava

MONKEH now loves them but THUNDER etc remain obsessed with crappy tiny and fake titties.

 oleary
LEAVE ME OUTTA OF IT  oleary
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:53:24 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:50:03 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:44:52 PM
I feel your pain brother.

Getting people on here to accept flabby floppers has been an up hill struggle.

 rava

MONKEH now loves them but THUNDER etc remain obsessed with crappy tiny and fake titties.

 oleary
LEAVE ME OUTTA OF IT  oleary

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Clive Road
Posts: 253

Easy now


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:54:45 PM »
Id wish they would pack in.....its just boring and repetitive, and it ruins the board.

Come on Monty....its just sounding desperate now.,
Up yours
CapsDave
Posts: 5 217


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:26:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:54:10 PM
LUCINDA
HIDING IN THE BOGS
LIVE ABOVE TESCO GARAGE
YOU AND RIK BUM EACH OTHER
LIDS THE WIFEBEATER
SHOPS AT THE RANGE
SHOPS AT DURNELL
OLD MAN WITH FLABBY TITS






FUCK ME HOW MANY DEAD HORSES THESE TROLL CUNTS GONNA FLOG  😂😂😂

IT'S BORDERING ON REPETITIVE NOW 😂😂😂

Bald
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 659


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:26:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:54:10 PM
LUCINDA
HIDING IN THE BOGS
LIVE ABOVE TESCO GARAGE
YOU AND RIK BUM EACH OTHER
LIDS THE WIFEBEATER
SHOPS AT THE RANGE
SHOPS AT DURNELL
OLD MAN WITH FLABBY TITS






FUCK ME HOW MANY DEAD HORSES THESE TROLL CUNTS GONNA FLOG  😂😂😂

IT'S BORDERING ON REPETITIVE NOW 😂😂😂

Bald


Don't forget he got flung about by poncey  :ponce:
El Capitan
Posts: 43 079


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:40:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:54:10 PM
SHOPS AT THE RANGE
OLD MAN WITH FLABBY TITS


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 513

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:37:25 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:26:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:54:10 PM
LUCINDA
HIDING IN THE BOGS
LIVE ABOVE TESCO GARAGE
YOU AND RIK BUM EACH OTHER
LIDS THE WIFEBEATER
SHOPS AT THE RANGE
SHOPS AT DURNELL
OLD MAN WITH FLABBY TITS






FUCK ME HOW MANY DEAD HORSES THESE TROLL CUNTS GONNA FLOG  😂😂😂

IT'S BORDERING ON REPETITIVE NOW 😂😂😂

Bald


 :unlike:


WRONG....ANOTHER FUCKING BET YOU WOULD LOSE.....HAVE YOU GOT ANYTHING RIGHT IN YER LIFE   :wanker: :stairlift: :meltdown:
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CapsDave
Posts: 5 217


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:53:43 AM »
Ok baldy, we have all seen your photos.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 513

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:09:52 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:53:43 AM
Ok baldy, we have all seen your photos.


I SHAVE IT COZ ITS MY CHOICE......AT THE MINUTE IVE LET IT GROW ON TOP   :like:


SO YOU WOU LOSE THE BET DAFT CUNT   :wanker:


100  POUND BET ME AND YOU   :like:


AGREE TO IT AND I WILL PUT THE PHOTO UP   :like:

SEND 100 QUID TO BEN.....I WILL TOO THEN THE PHOTO GOES UP  :like:
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CapsDave
Posts: 5 217


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:40:10 AM »
You mad bald fucker  :meltdown:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 079


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:41:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:09:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:53:43 AM
Ok baldy, we have all seen your photos.


I SHAVE IT COZ ITS MY CHOICE......AT THE MINUTE IVE LET IT GROW ON TOP   :like:


SO YOU WOU LOSE THE BET DAFT CUNT   :wanker:


100  POUND BET ME AND YOU   :like:


AGREE TO IT AND I WILL PUT THE PHOTO UP   :like:

SEND 100 QUID TO BEN.....I WILL TOO THEN THE PHOTO GOES UP  :like:



Hes on about yer eyebrows 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
Posts: 5 823


« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:55:53 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:09:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:53:43 AM
Ok baldy, we have all seen your photos.


I SHAVE IT COZ ITS MY CHOICE......AT THE MINUTE IVE LET IT GROW ON TOP   :like:


SO YOU WOU LOSE THE BET DAFT CUNT   :wanker:


100  POUND BET ME AND YOU   :like:


AGREE TO IT AND I WILL PUT THE PHOTO UP   :like:

SEND 100 QUID TO BEN.....I WILL TOO THEN THE PHOTO GOES UP  :like:

Good job you're not sensitive about being bald 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 513

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:38:40 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:55:53 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:09:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:53:43 AM
Ok baldy, we have all seen your photos.


I SHAVE IT COZ ITS MY CHOICE......AT THE MINUTE IVE LET IT GROW ON TOP   :like:


SO YOU WOU LOSE THE BET DAFT CUNT   :wanker:


100  POUND BET ME AND YOU   :like:


AGREE TO IT AND I WILL PUT THE PHOTO UP   :like:

SEND 100 QUID TO BEN.....I WILL TOO THEN THE PHOTO GOES UP  :like:

Good job you're not sensitive about being bald 


GOOD JOB YOU AIN'T ABOUT BEING A PERVERTED CUNT 👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:29:13 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:53:43 AM
Ok baldy, we have all seen your photos.

Absolutely disgraceful stuff.

 

I hope Bruce adds Baldism to his list.

You should be ashamed etc.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bernie
Posts: 5 823


« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:36:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:38:40 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:55:53 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:09:52 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:53:43 AM
Ok baldy, we have all seen your photos.


I SHAVE IT COZ ITS MY CHOICE......AT THE MINUTE IVE LET IT GROW ON TOP   :like:


SO YOU WOU LOSE THE BET DAFT CUNT   :wanker:


100  POUND BET ME AND YOU   :like:


AGREE TO IT AND I WILL PUT THE PHOTO UP   :like:

SEND 100 QUID TO BEN.....I WILL TOO THEN THE PHOTO GOES UP  :like:

Good job you're not sensitive about being bald 


GOOD JOB YOU AIN'T ABOUT BEING A PERVERTED CUNT 👎


Baldy  cry
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 725



« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:53:18 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:40:10 AM
You mad bald fucker  :meltdown:


monkey    monkey    monkey
RiversideRifle
Posts: 659


« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:06:46 PM »
ONE THING MY MAYTE LIDDS IS KNOWN FOR IS HIS BALD NAPPER, HES LIKE A REAL LIFE VERSION OF HOMER SIMPSON  :homer:

WE OFTEN LAUGH ABOUT IT TOGERHER DOWN THE BATTLE CRUISER WHICH IS SLANG FOR BOOZER 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍


 :ponce:
Bernie
Posts: 5 823


« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:21:54 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 03:53:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:40:10 AM
You mad bald fucker  :meltdown:


monkey    monkey    monkey

Old baldy knapper seems a little upset.  :nige:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 513

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:27:21 PM »
OH AYE BALD AS FUCK  😂😂😂

BIT LIKE ME MATE NEXT TO ME..... 🙄

THERE'S SOME RIGHT JEALOUS BITTER CUNTS ON ERE  👍


MUGGY CUNTS  👍😂😂😂👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:30:41 PM »
Hmmm.... that does look a bit bald in the reflection.

 klins












Only joking my baldy brother.  We'll defeat the hirsute oppressors together!  Chins up!
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CapsDave
Posts: 5 217


« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:38:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:27:21 PM
OH AYE BALD AS FUCK  😂😂😂

BIT LIKE ME MATE NEXT TO ME..... 🙄

THERE'S SOME RIGHT JEALOUS BITTER CUNTS ON ERE  👍


MUGGY CUNTS  👍😂😂😂👍




Look at the fucking shine on that napper, youre not fooling anyone baldy.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:41:24 PM »


 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 513

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:41:29 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:38:11 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:27:21 PM
OH AYE BALD AS FUCK  😂😂😂

BIT LIKE ME MATE NEXT TO ME..... 🙄

THERE'S SOME RIGHT JEALOUS BITTER CUNTS ON ERE  👍


MUGGY CUNTS  👍😂😂😂👍




Look at the fucking shine on that napper, youre not fooling anyone baldy.

YES IT'S A SYRUP REALLY  🙄
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 157


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:59:45 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:41:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:38:11 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:27:21 PM
OH AYE BALD AS FUCK  😂😂😂

BIT LIKE ME MATE NEXT TO ME..... 🙄

THERE'S SOME RIGHT JEALOUS BITTER CUNTS ON ERE  👍


MUGGY CUNTS  👍😂😂😂👍




Look at the fucking shine on that napper, youre not fooling anyone baldy.

YES IT'S A SYRUP REALLY  🙄

If this doesn't bring Fruit N Nut out of Roseberry Park, nothing will
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
