September 04, 2020, 08:00:45 AM
Author Topic: Amazon Creating 7000 Jobs
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 12:58:21 PM »

Many of them at Darlo & Durham  :like:


https://www.bbc.com/news/business-54009484

Good news for the unemployed and those who are unskilled. Get yer application in Little Liddsy !  :like:
evilghost
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:10:03 PM »
Good news for anyone living within 20 miles
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:18:19 PM »
ANOTHER ONE OF THE KLINGON WINNETS LIES PUT TO  BED  👍😂😂😂👍

HE DOESN'T HALF DROP HIMSELF IN THE MIRE.... HE'S THAT THICK THOUGH HE DOESN'T REALISE IT 😂😂😂😂😂🤡



json valide
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:28:10 PM »
A certificate to say you can hit bits of metal  charles

Amazon will be impressed  :gaz:

Does the "Thick Plate" reference refer to you?  :alf:
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:55:24 PM »
How many jobs worldwide has their business destroyed?
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:57:35 PM »
YOUR MAKING YERSELF LOOK EVEN MORE STUPID LAD  👍😂😂😂👍


AND A SHITHOUSE WHO WILL NOT DARE MEET ME TO BOOT  🐔🐔🐔
I THINK THE SMART LADS ON ERE WILL KNOW THE REAL SCORE  👍
tunstall
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:52:06 PM »
Signed by Richard O Brian?

Is that the gadge from The Crystal Maze?
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:54:00 PM »
A FEW BONE IDLE CUNTS OFF HERE SHOULD APPLY  :nige:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:17:11 PM »
IT'S HIS DAD  👍

OLD DICK  👍😂😂😂👍
Snoozy
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:59:04 PM »
EITB were YTS training providers werent they? You not get a proper apprenticeship? Dilutey 😊
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM »
Horrible organisation - do not pay people a decent wage.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:51:11 PM »
I thought that by distribution company standards they are one of the better payers but that said overall they are definitely not good for the wider economy, wiping out smaller competitors and facilitating Chinese manufacturing dominance.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:16:54 AM »
EITB were YTS training providers werent they? You not get a proper apprenticeship? Dilutey 😊


HEY THICK CUNT I DONE 4 YEARS WITH DAY RELEASE AT LONGLANDS COLLEGE  👍

MONKEYMAN WAS ON THE SAME COURSE.... IT'S CALLED AN APPRENTICESHIP YOU DOPEY CUNT..... STOP SHOWING YERSELF UP LAD  👎
