Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 737







Posts: 40 737 The troll on here « on: Today at 10:01:24 AM » Seems to have found a few extra gears lately. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 147





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 147Once in every lifetime Re: The troll on here « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:03:10 AM » Sad fucker tbh.



Goldby needs to put a stop to it once and for all Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 760



UTB





Posts: 9 760UTB Re: The troll on here « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:50 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:03:10 AM Sad fucker tbh.



Goldby needs to put a stop to it once and for all



Been going on ever since i joined and it won't stop.



Just makes me laugh when the multiple accounts start having conversations with each other and its the same person. I would say we have two genuine trolls on this board.



Riversides are that i can remember



Any ex FMTTM (same user name)

Stampy

RUBBERY RUBBERFACE

Criticalbill I.AM



Troll 2 Not sure is behind the below, contrary to public opinion.



MONSTER OF BEER

Holgateoldskool

Capsdave



Sorry if i have missed anyone out



Been going on ever since i joined and it won't stop.Just makes me laugh when the multiple accounts start having conversations with each other and its the same person. I would say we have two genuine trolls on this board.Riversides are that i can rememberAny ex FMTTM (same user name)StampyRUBBERY RUBBERFACECriticalbill I.AMTroll 2 Not sureis behind the below, contrary to public opinion.MONSTER OF BEERHolgateoldskoolCapsdaveSorry if i have missed anyone out Logged