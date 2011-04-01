Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Most decorated player to have played for us?
Ben G
« on: Today at 09:47:44 AM »
Bit of an easy one ...
Tory Cunt
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:53:53 AM »
Pallister
TMG501
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:58:07 AM »
Valdes?
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:14 AM »
Robson?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:39 AM »
BRANCA  👍
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:16:54 AM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Today at 09:58:07 AM
Valdes?

He that shit keeper we had a few years ago?

That would be my guess
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:54:00 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:16:54 AM
Quote from: TMG501 on Today at 09:58:07 AM
Valdes?

He that shit keeper we had a few years ago?

That would be my guess



Yep.
Tory Cunt
