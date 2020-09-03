Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 06, 2020, 11:20:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Lineker getting refugee  (Read 713 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 720


View Profile
« on: September 03, 2020, 07:26:29 AM »
Fair play but what's the chances that it's a violin playing graduate political refugee who was tortured in jail in Iran for years I.e. a genuine case as opposed to a scruffy Albanian who fancies a few years in the UK making some cash playing the system.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 984


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: September 03, 2020, 07:38:17 AM »
Hell be getting bummed all over by a Syrian Trannie.
Logged
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 565

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 03, 2020, 07:43:03 AM »
HAND PICKED 👎

THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 772

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 03, 2020, 07:46:04 AM »
Aye, doesn't count unless it's some randomly picked scruffy cunt fresh from the Dinghy.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 978


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: September 03, 2020, 09:17:29 AM »
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 984


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: September 03, 2020, 09:43:07 AM »
Hes lucky they didnt shit in the cat and rape the teapot!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Rutters
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 115


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: September 03, 2020, 09:50:32 AM »
Might be a bit embarrassing for those who said they would house a refugee but haven't yet.


Lilly Allen for one.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 756


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: September 03, 2020, 10:07:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 03, 2020, 09:17:29 AM


Thanks Bob. Top reporting by the Guardian.  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 565

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: September 03, 2020, 11:08:46 AM »
I BET HE LOCKS ALL HIS VALUEABLES AWAY IN A BIG SAFE NOW  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 824


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: September 03, 2020, 11:39:22 AM »
There will deffo be a TV doc in this for him.

"When Gary Met Mustapha" or somesuch. klins :unlike: :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
dutch gash
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 171


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: September 03, 2020, 12:04:32 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on September 03, 2020, 09:43:07 AM
Hes lucky they didnt shit in the cat and rape the teapot!
That tickled me 😂
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 612


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: September 04, 2020, 04:47:00 AM »
According to reports..... record number of refugees spotted  making the journey back to France

 :homer:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 978


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: September 04, 2020, 07:17:18 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on September 04, 2020, 04:47:00 AM
According to reports..... record number of refugees spotted  making the journey back to France

 :homer:

Have they been told they have to live with Lineker?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 565

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: September 04, 2020, 08:00:46 AM »
WHY DOESN'T THE SMARMY CUNT TAKE A HOMELESS VETERAN IN  👍

HE WOULD GET MORE RESPECT FOR IT  🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 026



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: September 04, 2020, 12:46:07 PM »
COB position has shifted on this one also. Hypocrite, wanker left wing blah blah to, oh, itll be a nice one, knowing that wanker

Haha, what a place this is. Never, ever fucking wrong
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 375


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: September 04, 2020, 12:59:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 04, 2020, 12:46:07 PM
COB position has shifted on this one also. Hypocrite, wanker left wing blah blah to, oh, itll be a nice one, knowing that wanker

Haha, what a place this is. Never, ever fucking wrong








Jug eared cunt apparently signed up for this house some scrounger 5 years ago

 been a long time coming if that's right.

Same as the other fucker Lilly Allen still waiting for her to house a scrounger and Bob Geldoff  :wanker:

 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 135


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: September 04, 2020, 01:11:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 04, 2020, 12:46:07 PM
COB position has shifted on this one also. Hypocrite, wanker left wing blah blah to, oh, itll be a nice one, knowing that wanker

Haha, what a place this is. Never, ever fucking wrong

 charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 727



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: September 04, 2020, 02:53:59 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 03, 2020, 11:39:22 AM
There will deffo be a TV doc in this for him.

"When Gary Met Mustapha" or somesuch. klins :unlike: :wanker:


charles    monkey    rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 189



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: September 04, 2020, 03:21:46 PM »
I hope they rape his ears.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 864


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: September 04, 2020, 03:49:03 PM »
I wonder if this BBC darling will divvy-up to help all those homeless British families now pushed even further down the housing ladder because of all the illegal rats he's encouraging to come here?

                                         
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 375


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: September 04, 2020, 04:03:27 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on September 04, 2020, 03:49:03 PM
I wonder if this BBC darling will divvy-up to help all those homeless British families now pushed even further down the housing ladder because of all the illegal rats he's encouraging to come here?

                                         








One for Bruces cut n paste list due out early next week  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 565

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:12:59 AM »
ALL SORTED  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 099


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:39:23 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:12:59 AM
ALL SORTED  👍😂😂😂👍



  lost
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 176


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:41:00 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:12:59 AM
ALL SORTED  👍😂😂😂👍




have three monkeys

 monkey monkey monkey
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 