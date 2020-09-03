Welcome,
September 06, 2020, 11:20:42 AM
Lineker getting refugee
Author
Topic: Lineker getting refugee (Read 713 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 720
Lineker getting refugee
«
on:
September 03, 2020, 07:26:29 AM »
Fair play but what's the chances that it's a violin playing graduate political refugee who was tortured in jail in Iran for years I.e. a genuine case as opposed to a scruffy Albanian who fancies a few years in the UK making some cash playing the system.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 984
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #1 on:
September 03, 2020, 07:38:17 AM »
Hell be getting bummed all over by a Syrian Trannie.
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 565
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #2 on:
September 03, 2020, 07:43:03 AM »
HAND PICKED 👎
THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS 👎
RedSteel
Posts: 9 772
UTB
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #3 on:
September 03, 2020, 07:46:04 AM »
Aye, doesn't count unless it's some randomly picked scruffy cunt fresh from the Dinghy.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #4 on:
September 03, 2020, 09:17:29 AM »
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 984
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #5 on:
September 03, 2020, 09:43:07 AM »
Hes lucky they didnt shit in the cat and rape the teapot!
Rutters
Posts: 115
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #6 on:
September 03, 2020, 09:50:32 AM »
Might be a bit embarrassing for those who said they would house a refugee but haven't yet.
Lilly Allen for one.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 756
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #7 on:
September 03, 2020, 10:07:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 03, 2020, 09:17:29 AM
Thanks Bob. Top reporting by the Guardian.
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #8 on:
September 03, 2020, 11:08:46 AM »
I BET HE LOCKS ALL HIS VALUEABLES AWAY IN A BIG SAFE NOW 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Bernie
Posts: 5 824
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #9 on:
September 03, 2020, 11:39:22 AM »
There will deffo be a TV doc in this for him.
"When Gary Met Mustapha" or somesuch.
dutch gash
Posts: 171
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #10 on:
September 03, 2020, 12:04:32 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on September 03, 2020, 09:43:07 AM
Hes lucky they didnt shit in the cat and rape the teapot!
That tickled me 😂
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 612
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #11 on:
September 04, 2020, 04:47:00 AM »
According to reports..... record number of refugees spotted making the journey back to France
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 978
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #12 on:
September 04, 2020, 07:17:18 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on September 04, 2020, 04:47:00 AM
According to reports..... record number of refugees spotted making the journey back to France
Have they been told they have to live with Lineker?
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #13 on:
September 04, 2020, 08:00:46 AM »
WHY DOESN'T THE SMARMY CUNT TAKE A HOMELESS VETERAN IN 👍
HE WOULD GET MORE RESPECT FOR IT 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 026
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #14 on:
September 04, 2020, 12:46:07 PM »
COB position has shifted on this one also. Hypocrite, wanker left wing blah blah to, oh, itll be a nice one, knowing that wanker
Haha, what a place this is. Never, ever fucking wrong
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 375
TRUMP 2020
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #15 on:
September 04, 2020, 12:59:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 04, 2020, 12:46:07 PM
COB position has shifted on this one also. Hypocrite, wanker left wing blah blah to, oh, itll be a nice one, knowing that wanker
Haha, what a place this is. Never, ever fucking wrong
Jug eared cunt apparently signed up for this house some scrounger 5 years ago
been a long time coming if that's right.
Same as the other fucker Lilly Allen still waiting for her to house a scrounger and Bob Geldoff
El Capitan
Posts: 43 135
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #16 on:
September 04, 2020, 01:11:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 04, 2020, 12:46:07 PM
COB position has shifted on this one also. Hypocrite, wanker left wing blah blah to, oh, itll be a nice one, knowing that wanker
Haha, what a place this is. Never, ever fucking wrong
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 727
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #17 on:
September 04, 2020, 02:53:59 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 03, 2020, 11:39:22 AM
There will deffo be a TV doc in this for him.
"When Gary Met Mustapha" or somesuch.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 189
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #18 on:
September 04, 2020, 03:21:46 PM »
I hope they rape his ears.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 864
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #19 on:
September 04, 2020, 03:49:03 PM »
I wonder if this BBC darling will divvy-up to help all those homeless British families now pushed even further down the housing ladder because of all the illegal rats he's encouraging to come here?
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 375
TRUMP 2020
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #20 on:
September 04, 2020, 04:03:27 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on September 04, 2020, 03:49:03 PM
I wonder if this BBC darling will divvy-up to help all those homeless British families now pushed even further down the housing ladder because of all the illegal rats he's encouraging to come here?
One for Bruces cut n paste list due out early next week
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:12:59 AM »
ALL SORTED 👍😂😂😂👍
monkeyman
Posts: 11 099
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:39:23 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:12:59 AM
ALL SORTED 👍😂😂😂👍
Posts: 12 176
Once in every lifetime
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:41:00 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:12:59 AM
ALL SORTED 👍😂😂😂👍
have three monkeys
