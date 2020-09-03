Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 720





Posts: 1 720 Lineker getting refugee « on: September 03, 2020, 07:26:29 AM » Fair play but what's the chances that it's a violin playing graduate political refugee who was tortured in jail in Iran for years I.e. a genuine case as opposed to a scruffy Albanian who fancies a few years in the UK making some cash playing the system. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 565



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 565CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #2 on: September 03, 2020, 07:43:03 AM » HAND PICKED 👎



THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 772



UTB





Posts: 9 772UTB Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #3 on: September 03, 2020, 07:46:04 AM » Aye, doesn't count unless it's some randomly picked scruffy cunt fresh from the Dinghy. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #6 on: September 03, 2020, 09:50:32 AM » Might be a bit embarrassing for those who said they would house a refugee but haven't yet.





Lilly Allen for one. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 565



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 565CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #8 on: September 03, 2020, 11:08:46 AM » I BET HE LOCKS ALL HIS VALUEABLES AWAY IN A BIG SAFE NOW 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 824





Posts: 5 824 Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #9 on: September 03, 2020, 11:39:22 AM »



"When Gary Met Mustapha" or somesuch. There will deffo be a TV doc in this for him."When Gary Met Mustapha" or somesuch. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 565



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 565CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #13 on: September 04, 2020, 08:00:46 AM » WHY DOESN'T THE SMARMY CUNT TAKE A HOMELESS VETERAN IN 👍



HE WOULD GET MORE RESPECT FOR IT 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 375





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 375TRUMP 2020 Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #15 on: September 04, 2020, 12:59:50 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 04, 2020, 12:46:07 PM COB position has shifted on this one also. Hypocrite, wanker left wing blah blah to, oh, itll be a nice one, knowing that wanker



Haha, what a place this is. Never, ever fucking wrong

















Jug eared cunt apparently signed up for this house some scrounger 5 years ago



been a long time coming if that's right.



Same as the other fucker Lilly Allen still waiting for her to house a scrounger and Bob Geldoff



Jug eared cunt apparently signed up for this house some scrounger 5 years agobeen a long time coming if that's right.Same as the other fucker Lilly Allen still waiting for her to house a scrounger and Bob Geldoff Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 189







Posts: 15 189 Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #18 on: September 04, 2020, 03:21:46 PM » I hope they rape his ears. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 864





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 864Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Lineker getting refugee « Reply #19 on: September 04, 2020, 03:49:03 PM » I wonder if this BBC darling will divvy-up to help all those homeless British families now pushed even further down the housing ladder because of all the illegal rats he's encouraging to come here?



Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241