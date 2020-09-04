Welcome,
September 04, 2020, 08:00:39 AM
Lineker getting refugee
Author
Topic: Lineker getting refugee (Read 407 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 718
Lineker getting refugee
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:26:29 AM »
Fair play but what's the chances that it's a violin playing graduate political refugee who was tortured in jail in Iran for years I.e. a genuine case as opposed to a scruffy Albanian who fancies a few years in the UK making some cash playing the system.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 979
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:17 AM »
Hell be getting bummed all over by a Syrian Trannie.
Logged
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 500
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:43:03 AM »
HAND PICKED 👎
THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 764
UTB
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:46:04 AM »
Aye, doesn't count unless it's some randomly picked scruffy cunt fresh from the Dinghy.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 912
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:29 AM »
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 979
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:07 AM »
Hes lucky they didnt shit in the cat and rape the teapot!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 115
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:32 AM »
Might be a bit embarrassing for those who said they would house a refugee but haven't yet.
Lilly Allen for one.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 738
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:17:29 AM
Thanks Bob. Top reporting by the Guardian.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 500
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:46 AM »
I BET HE LOCKS ALL HIS VALUEABLES AWAY IN A BIG SAFE NOW 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 816
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:22 AM »
There will deffo be a TV doc in this for him.
"When Gary Met Mustapha" or somesuch.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
dutch gash
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 12:04:32 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 09:43:07 AM
Hes lucky they didnt shit in the cat and rape the teapot!
That tickled me 😂
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 609
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:47:00 AM »
According to reports..... record number of refugees spotted making the journey back to France
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 912
Re: Lineker getting refugee
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:17:18 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Today
at 04:47:00 AM
According to reports..... record number of refugees spotted making the journey back to France
Have they been told they have to live with Lineker?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
