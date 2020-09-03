Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 03, 2020, 11:02:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Evening Gazette Circulation figures.  (Read 222 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 541


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 PM »
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.
Logged
barwick b'stard
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 129


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM »
Certainly dwindling before, but the Covid crisis has hit pretty much all papers really hard, particularly the locals/regionals.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 702


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:42:12 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.

Its a pure fucking rag. Has no content of any value at all. Ill be glad when its gone, who needs the gazette when weve got liddle as editor in chief/roving reporter anyway
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 799


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:17:19 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.

I believe it was 35k 10 years ago.

Now wonder they are getting rid of people.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Whothefuckyoulookinat
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 170


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:58:26 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 07:42:12 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.

Its a pure fucking rag. Has no content of any value at all. Ill be glad when its gone, who needs the gazette when weve got liddle as editor in chief/roving reporter anyway

Aye Gazette live + 2days
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 799


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:12:39 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 07:42:12 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.

Its a pure fucking rag. Has no content of any value at all. Ill be glad when its gone, who needs the gazette when weve got liddle as editor in chief/roving reporter anyway

But where will he get his "ITK" exclusives from 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 706


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:18:00 AM »
The Cross
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 