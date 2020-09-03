Welcome,
September 03, 2020, 11:02:11 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Evening Gazette Circulation figures.
Author
Topic: Evening Gazette Circulation figures. (Read 222 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 541
Evening Gazette Circulation figures.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.
barwick b'stard
Posts: 129
Re: Evening Gazette Circulation figures.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:06:41 PM
Certainly dwindling before, but the Covid crisis has hit pretty much all papers really hard, particularly the locals/regionals.
Don pepe
Posts: 702
Re: Evening Gazette Circulation figures.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:42:12 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.
Its a pure fucking rag. Has no content of any value at all. Ill be glad when its gone, who needs the gazette when weve got liddle as editor in chief/roving reporter anyway
Bernie
Posts: 5 799
Re: Evening Gazette Circulation figures.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:17:19 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.
I believe it was 35k 10 years ago.
Now wonder they are getting rid of people.
Re: Evening Gazette Circulation figures.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:58:26 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 07:42:12 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.
Its a pure fucking rag. Has no content of any value at all. Ill be glad when its gone, who needs the gazette when weve got liddle as editor in chief/roving reporter anyway
Aye Gazette live + 2days
Re: Evening Gazette Circulation figures.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:12:39 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 07:42:12 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 09:57:12 PM
About 13000 print copies each day. Its dying on its feet like all the print media. Be gone in five years and wont be missed.
Its a pure fucking rag. Has no content of any value at all. Ill be glad when its gone, who needs the gazette when weve got liddle as editor in chief/roving reporter anyway
But where will he get his "ITK" exclusives from
tunstall
Re: Evening Gazette Circulation figures.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:18:00 AM
The Cross
