One has to hope that Brexit sees these hopeless cunts sent home.

FUCKING HATE THE CUNTS I SEE A LOT OF THE ROBBING SKANKY CUNTS IN EINDHOVEN IN BIG FUCK OFF CARS DRIPPING IN BULLION AND ALWAYS WEARING TRACKSUITS WITH A UGLY TROLLOP HANGING OFF HIS ARMALL LIVING ON ON CAMPSITES AND NOT REGISTERED

A lot of decent Romanians hate them too. Remember when e old next to none would bother to travel to the uk