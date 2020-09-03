Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Romanian gypsies on tv tonight  (Read 122 times)
One has to hope that Brexit sees these hopeless cunts sent home.
FUCKING HATE THE CUNTS I SEE A LOT OF THE ROBBING SKANKY CUNTS IN EINDHOVEN IN BIG FUCK OFF CARS DRIPPING IN BULLION AND ALWAYS WEARING TRACKSUITS WITH A UGLY TROLLOP HANGING OFF HIS ARM
ALL LIVING ON ON CAMPSITES AND NOT REGISTERED  :wanker:
A lot of decent Romanians hate them too. Remember when e old next to none would bother to travel to the uk  lost
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:07:25 PM
FUCKING HATE THE CUNTS I SEE A LOT OF THE ROBBING SKANKY CUNTS IN EINDHOVEN IN BIG FUCK OFF CARS DRIPPING IN BULLION AND ALWAYS WEARING TRACKSUITS WITH A UGLY TROLLOP HANGING OFF HIS ARM
ALL LIVING ON ON CAMPSITES AND NOT REGISTERED  :wanker:

Got alot of the equivalent here at the moment.  They call them storm chasers.  People that go into areas damaged by severe weather and offer services such as roofing repairs and tree cutting.  Often doing shitty jobs and payment upfront.  People really don't have much option if they can't do it themselves as all normal contractors are mega busy.
