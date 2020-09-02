Welcome,
September 02, 2020, 01:08:47 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
2 faces I would never get tired of punching.
Author
Topic: 2 faces I would never get tired of punching. (Read 47 times)
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 414
2 faces I would never get tired of punching.
«
on:
Today
at 12:53:11 PM »
look these 2 piss taking scumbags. Breaking into someone's house especially whilst they are in bed is up there as the worst in my opinion.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/balaclava-clad-burglars-who-left-18861771
Who breaks into a house at 4am, most mornings im generally awake by then. Apparently
and Beerson aswell.
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 691
Re: 2 faces I would never get tired of punching.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:54:40 PM »
Matty the cat burglar
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Online
Posts: 1 946
Re: 2 faces I would never get tired of punching.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:55:08 PM »
*ENTER THE VOID*
FASCINATING 👺👹👺👹
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
