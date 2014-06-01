Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Just tried to sign up to FMTTM  (Read 548 times)
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 417


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:54:08 AM »
Just tried to sign up to FMTTM as I wanted to comment on a thread im interested in.

Signed up no problem but when it comes to confirm my email address it won't allow as my email address is blocked by the swear filter.   mick  I wouldn't mind if my email was daftfuckingcunt@aol.com. but it doesn't actually contain a swear word.

I hit the contact us if your having trouble link and its a dead link.   lost

Oh well Im done with that. 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 045


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:31:37 AM »
FASCINATING STUFF
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 327


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:57:04 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:31:37 AM
FASCINATING STUFF




Tell you what else is fascinating

It's the crack of dawn only people up now are the like of me just getting in from night shifts , people about to start an early shift or  :matty: and Beerson  :beer:



4.30 am and the pair of you post on here within 90 seconds of each other  charles charles


Why do you do it son shine  

How many of these daft account you got on the go Mathew  :duh:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 463

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:11:39 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 04:57:04 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:31:37 AM
FASCINATING STUFF




Tell you what else is fascinating

It's the crack of dawn only people up now are the like of me just getting in from night shifts , people about to start an early shift or  :matty: and Beerson  :beer:



4.30 am and the pair of you post on here within 90 seconds of each other  charles charles


Why do you do it son shine  

How many of these daft account you got on the go Mathew  :duh:




WE ALL KNOW ITS THIS CLOWN   :matty: :matty: :matty:




YER KIDDING NO ONE SNITCHEN    :wanker:
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 327


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:18:15 AM »
 charles charles
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 661


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:42:54 PM »
I've been chucked out again.
Went on as Ashcroft for a bit of gentle stirring and only lasted a few weeks before they WOKE up to me.
I was accused of being Lids.
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 737


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:48:11 PM »
Agent Westlane remains behind enemy lines. Taps nose.
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 642


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:36:44 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:42:54 PM
I've been chucked out again.
Went on as Ashcroft for a bit of gentle stirring and only lasted a few weeks before they WOKE up to me.
I was accused of being Lids.
 :alf:


I commented on that thread quite a few times :ponce:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 661


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:35:25 PM »
They're proper fucking woke over there. It's hilarious.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 517


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM »
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 144


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 950


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:27:03 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.



SAYS THE ACTUAL DOUGY THE DOGGER 🙈🙊

BEER ME RIK LAD 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻

*ENTER THE VOID*
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 517


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:17:44 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.



Tell us about the time your mrs fucked of with another woman  rava :nige:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 144


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:29:32 PM »
if you want to know, i'd gladly tell you.

PM me your address and i'll come for a cup of tea and tell you all about it.

Then if you want, i'll turn your missus the other way. She'll probably be grateful.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 950


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:20:46 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 06:17:44 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.



Tell us about the time your mrs fucked of with another woman  rava :nige:


 

SICKKKKKKKK BUUUUUURRRRRRNNN!!!

ENJOY YOUR 3 SIDS 🙈🙊

*ENTER THE VOID*

👹👺👹👺👹
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 62


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:53:11 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 06:17:44 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.



Tell us about the time your mrs fucked of with another woman  rava :nige:


My mam was seeing a woman from.the eston tute, it wasn't your Mrs was it? I saw her boobies once coming out of mammy's bedrooms, she smelt like jagermeister and cabbage  :like:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 144


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:53:11 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 06:17:44 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.



Tell us about the time your mrs fucked of with another woman  rava :nige:


My mam was seeing a woman from.the eston tute, it wasn't your Mrs was it? I saw her boobies once coming out of mammy's bedrooms, she smelt like jagermeister and cabbage  :like:


Hello Troll, nah she's from Redcar.

Now fuck off back in ya box Mr 60 posts
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
barwick b'stard
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 129


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:02:24 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:35:25 PM
They're proper fucking woke over there. It's hilarious.

Wouldn't say 'woke', it's just a general sort of delusion that accompanies echo chambers like fmttm. They're all assured that their views are the correct views because there's no challenge and no threat of being denied a platform to post lies and smears. Looks at the lies Boromart regularly posts (Dresden and Belgrano) then yakks on about objectively as if the dumb fat fuck has a clue.

Tells you everything that they get upset when you called them 'libtards', yet say nothing when Muttley calls people 'fucktards' and ticker-tape calls black men 'Uncle Toms'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:15 PM by barwick b'stard » Logged
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 62


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:15:33 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:45:05 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:53:11 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 06:17:44 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.



Tell us about the time your mrs fucked of with another woman  rava :nige:


My mam was seeing a woman from.the eston tute, it wasn't your Mrs was it? I saw her boobies once coming out of mammy's bedrooms, she smelt like jagermeister and cabbage  :like:


Hello Troll, nah she's from Redcar.

Now fuck off back in ya box Mr 60 posts


Oi it's nobody else's fault the mrs now prefers English muffin to Smokie sausage lad, maybe you're just repulsive 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 056


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 10:15:33 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:45:05 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:53:11 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 06:17:44 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.



Tell us about the time your mrs fucked of with another woman  rava :nige:


My mam was seeing a woman from.the eston tute, it wasn't your Mrs was it? I saw her boobies once coming out of mammy's bedrooms, she smelt like jagermeister and cabbage  :like:


Hello Troll, nah she's from Redcar.

Now fuck off back in ya box Mr 60 posts


Oi it's nobody else's fault the mrs now prefers English muffin to Smokie sausage lad, maybe you're just repulsive 
GIVE OVER RIFLE  oleary
BLOCK 21 WOULD NOT SAY THINGS LIKE THAT BECAUSE HE IS A FUCKING LITTLE ARSE LICKING CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 62


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:29:17 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 10:15:33 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:45:05 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:53:11 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 06:17:44 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 05:02:40 PM
Funny how unless its raised by you lot this place never gets a mention on there yet this board is constantly obsessed with Flyme.
Grow the fuck up. 


Here he is Dougy The Dogger.



Tell us about the time your mrs fucked of with another woman  rava :nige:


My mam was seeing a woman from.the eston tute, it wasn't your Mrs was it? I saw her boobies once coming out of mammy's bedrooms, she smelt like jagermeister and cabbage  :like:


Hello Troll, nah she's from Redcar.

Now fuck off back in ya box Mr 60 posts


Oi it's nobody else's fault the mrs now prefers English muffin to Smokie sausage lad, maybe you're just repulsive 
GIVE OVER RIFLE  oleary
BLOCK 21 WOULD NOT SAY THINGS LIKE THAT BECAUSE HE IS A FUCKING LITTLE ARSE LICKING CUNT  :wanker:


You're right I am over the road but on here im like ten men  :matty:
Logged
LeeTublin
**
Online Online

Posts: 82


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:55:11 PM »
Robs getting in a flap about coronavirus now. I think Magic raises good points.  

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147627
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:55 AM by LeeTublin » Logged
barwick b'stard
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 129


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 10:55:11 PM
Robs getting in a flap about coronavirus now. I thin Magic raises good points. 

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147627

He's concerned because most of his userbase on fmttm are blobby blokes in their 50s and 60s, so high-risk of succumbing the the "China Virus".
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 127


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:50:23 AM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Yesterday at 11:02:43 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 10:55:11 PM
Robs getting in a flap about coronavirus now. I thin Magic raises good points. 

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147627

He's concerned because most of his userbase on fmttm are blobby blokes in their 50s and 60s, so high-risk of succumbing the the "China Virus".

That Man West is multi faceted like . . . When His shitrag implodes,  He's gonna step into Quincey's Boot's. 😂😆😉
Logged
